Brighton & Hove Pride 2023: Everything you need to know

We have a month to go until Brighton & Hove Pride 2023!

The UK’s largest Pride Festival returns on 5 and 6 August 2023. The previously announced headliner, The Black Eyed Peas will be taking to the FABULOSO stage on Saturday 5 August.

Meanwhile, STEPS will follow suit a day later on Sunday 6 August.

They’re not the only things to look forward to over the hopefully-sunny weekend on the coast. Check out our handy round-up of everything you can expect to find.

Who is performing?

As well as The Black Eyed Peas and STEPS, Brighton & Hove Pride will also play host to over 100 LGBTQ+ artists.

Also performing on Saturday 5 August is the multi-platinum-selling and 4-time BRIT nominee, Zara Larsson.

The legendary DJ Honey Dijon will hit the decks of the DJ tent on Saturday for a set packed full of house anthems that’ll get you stomping for sure!

We’re also very excited to see Spice Girl, Ally, and Attitude’s Honorary Gay Award winner, Mel C on Sunday 6 August.

A fan of the 90s? You’re in luck! The Noughty 90s Festival Stage returns to FABULOSO on Sunday 6 August with artists such as Alex Party, Baby D, and JX performing.

Jax Jones, Louise, Dylan, B*Witched, Mae Muller, The Vivienne, Bellah Mae, and Harley Moon Kemp are just some of the other names on this year’s lineup.

Check out the full lineup here.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for Brighton & Hove Pride are available here. Day tickets for FABULOSO at Preston Park start (ATOW) from £49.50 for a single day and £64.50 for a weekend pass. Gold Circle day tickets are £75 per day and are £130 for the weekend.

VIP tickets, which grant visitors full VIP access via Preston Manor and the best views of the main stage, start from £150. They can be purchased here. As well as access to premium food and drink vendors, VIP ticket holders also get a complimentary Pride Village Party wristband included.

Tickets for the Pride Village Party begin from £17.50 for a day ticket. A weekend ticket will cost you £30 at least.

FYI: All tickets are subject to a £2.45 booking fee and a £2 ring-fenced charity contribution.

What else is taking place?

Friday 4 August:

Brighton i360 Pride Silent Disco – a great way to kick off the Pride celebrations, you just need to bring your best moves. Taking place at Brighton i360 from 7:30pm tickets starts from £15. get tickets here.

Freemasons Friday @ OhSo Social! – This party at OhSo Social Beach Club starts at 8:00pm and runs until 3am the next morning. Russell Small of The Freemasons, together with DJs Mikee Hollywood and Brett Allen have got a fab night of disco house, club classics, and Freemason anthems to get you in the Pride spirit. Tickets can be bought here.

Pride Rock – Fancy some rock? Of the musical variety? The mighty hot milk is headlining this alternative event with InMe and local heroes Stone Angels also performing. Tickets are available here.

Saturday 5 August:

The annual Pride Parade will be held on Saturday 5 August. It starts at 11am. Once again the theme will be Love-Protest-Unity. The parade will march from Hove Lawns to Preston Park.

Sunday 6 August:

The official Pride party will be held at Patterns with Sunday Sundae from 3pm on 6 August until late. Prepare for a combination of classic house, disco infused beats and heavenly upfront grooves. Tickets can be bought here.

How to travel to Brighton & Hove Pride

There are multiple ways of getting to and from Brighton & Hove Pride…

Train: Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is putting on extra services and more carriages for the weekend. Visitors are advised to allow an hour to get to Brighton station from any festival sites due to the expected large crowds.

Rainbow queuing systems will be in place to direct people to the best trains. Preston Park and London Road stations will be closed all weekend. People are also advised to check the Southern or Thameslink websites and Twitter feeds for the latest information.

Car: Driving will be restricted for the weekend due to road closures. The use of public transport is suggested.

Bus: The rainbow-hued Diversity Bus will be shuttling festival-goers between the city centre and Preston Park on 6 August. The Metrobus special service 500 will also go between Preston Park, Old Steine, and Kemp Town’s pubs, clubs, and bars too. Metrobus special service 600 will carry festival-goers staying at the Waterhall Campsite to and from Old Steine.

For more information and for tickets, visit brighton-pride.org.