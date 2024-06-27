Bridgerton’s James Phoon teases ‘exciting things to come’ in season four

Bridgerton actor, James Phoon, has teased “exciting things to come” in the fourth season of the hit Netflix series.

Season three of Bridgerton recently concluded, finally bringing in some queer storylines much to the joy of fans everywhere. In the series, Phoon plays Harry Dankworth, who is married to Prudence (Bessie Carter) and was introduced in the recent series.

Phoon, also known for the BBC’s Wreck, spoke to Attitude on the red carpet of the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards on Wednesday 26 June where he discussed the future of Bridgerton. “We’ll have to wait to see if I’m going to be in it,” he said. “But there are some very exciting things planned. I know [showrunner] Jess Brownell has all the writers working really, really hard at the minute. So, there’s exciting things to come in season four.”

As to what he’d like to see happen next for Dankworth he told Attitude: “He and Prudence have found this lovely relationship now, so there’s so much to explore there. Also, I think he and Albion Finch [Lorn Macdonald], his brother-in-law, have this really cute relationship and I’d love to see more of that explored. How do they interact with the rest of the gentleman of the ton.”

In the week between 17 and 23 June, Bridgerton season three was still in the top 10 TV shows in the UK, the sixth consecutive week since it debuted. It had 16,500,000 views. The first and second seasons were also in the top 10, as was the Queen Charlotte spinoff series. Bridgerton season three is also in the top most-watched series in 90 other countries worldwide.

“I ask that you grant me and the Shondaland team some faith as we move forward” – Bridgerton author Julia Quinn

As mentioned above, the third season won praise from fans for finally introducing explicit queer storylines. These came with Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) who engaged in a threesome with a man and a woman and has expressed an interest in developing his understanding of this side of his identity.

We also saw Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) meet her new fianceé’s cousin, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). In the season three finale, Francesca married John Stirling (Victor Alli) as she does in the books the show is based on. However, the show has gender-flipped John’s cousin, who Francesca marries after John’s death in the books.

Responding to some fans’ disappointment with the gender flip, Bridgerton author, Julia Quinn, said she and Brownell had had several chats about the idea before she felt “confident” in the show’s ability to handle the relevant storylines adeptly. “I ask that you grant me and the Shondaland team some faith as we move forward,” she added, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bridgerton is streaming now.