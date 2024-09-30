Bowen Yang denies ‘mocking’ Chappell Roan with SNL Moo Deng skit

Bowen Yang has denied mocking Chappell Roan during a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch that saw him dress up as the viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng.

The skit took place on the premiere of SNL‘s 50th season, which saw Hacks star Jean Smart on hosting duty and Jelly Roll as the show’s musical guest.

During the show’s Weekend Update segment, hosted by comedian Colin Jost, Yang appeared as Moo Deng, the 10-week-old baby pygmy hippo who has blown up on social media due to her playful and chaotic energy.

“For the past 10 weeks, I have been going nonstop. Running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the water from a hose, and the response has been overwhelming,” Yang, as Moo Deng, said.

Continuing, Yang/Moo Deng said that her popularity had become so huge that she needed to “set some boundaries”.

“Reminder: women owe you nothing,” Yang, as Moo Deng, added, referencing Roan’s statement on social media about setting her own boundaries with fans.

“When I’m in my enclosure, tripping over stuff, biting my trainer’s knee… I am at work. That is the project. Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I’m your ‘parasocial bestie’ or because you appreciate my talent.”

When quizzed about what Moo Deng’s talent was, Yang said: “Having a slippery body that bounces… Before me, the only hippos in media were either Hungry Hungry or Jada Pinkett Smith in Madagascar. But now, I’m your favourite hippo’s favourite hippo.”

Yang/Moo Deng’s words echo those by Roan, who has described herself as “your favourite artist’s favourite artist”.

In fact, during the sketch, Jost said that Moo Deng’s life sounded a lot like that of Chappell’s lately, asking Yang/Moo Deng whether the hippo knew who she was.

“I’m 10 weeks old… of course I know Chappell Roan,” Yang/Moo Deng said. “By the way, leave her alone. Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health. We both deserve patience and grace.”

Yang/Moo Deng added: “I know I’m only 10 weeks old, but this is very important to me, so please listen: I will not be making an endorsement in this year’s election.”

On social media, viewers pointed out the similarities between Roan’s statements about fame and the upcoming general election. Some even criticised Yang for what they saw as a dig at Roan’s comments.

“Moo Deng would never tear down other women like this, Bowen Yang it’s on sight,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Mind you Bowen Yang interviewed Chappell not long ago and was saying how much he loves her and kissing her ass. The lesson to learn here is that a gay man is a man before being anything else,” wrote a Chappell Roan fan.

“Bowen Yang making fun of her after that interview where he acted like her bestie and pretended to be all sympathetic n shit, oh you are not seeing the gates of heaven, when will gay men learn to shut the fuck up,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, other users argued that Yang wasn’t mocking Roan.

“There is no reality in which Bowen Yang didn’t reach out to Chappell to clear his Moo Deng conceit and get her blessing. He is one of the most emotionally intelligent, compassionate comedic talents on SNL, let alone in comedy at large, and certainly within the queer community,” one user wrote on X.

“Bowen just talked to Chappell for Interview, is a fan, and… she’s literally hosting this exact show a month from now, so if you’re reading this sketch as Chappell shade I would kindly recommend that you go back to Cocomelon until your cerebral cortex develops a little more,” wrote another.

Following the backlash, and a report by Variety, Yang took to Instagram Stories to deny that he was throwing shade at Roan.

“Oh geez ‘mocks’?” he wrote.

He continued: “If my personal stance and the piece aren’t absolutely clear in terms of supporting [Roan] then there it is I guess. Everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever.”

Bowen Yang’s Instagram story (Image: Instagram/@fayedunaway)

Meanwhile, Chappell will make her SNL debut on 2 November as the musical guest. She’ll be joined by comedian John Mulaney, who will be acting as host.