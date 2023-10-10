Bottoms finally gets UK release date – and there’s not long to wait

Bottoms has been given a release date for UK cinemas at last.

Warner Bros has secured distribution of the highly raved-about American teen sex comedy, that landed across the pond earlier this summer.

It was confirmed today (10 October), that it will be given an UK-Ireland release next month, on 3 November.

The indie film was originally given a limited release in 10 screens in the US, but was a huge success, grossing $516,254 (£409,340).

“A refreshingly unique raunchy comedy”

Directed by Shiva Baby’s Emma Seligman,Bottoms premiered at SXSW back in March 2023 and stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri.

The official synopsis says Bottoms is “a refreshingly unique raunchy comedy”.

The film focuses on two queer girls, PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri). They start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders

The synposis adds: “Their bizarre plan works and the fight club gains traction. Soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense.

“But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed,” it adds.

Other cast members include Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White and Royal Blue) as Jeff, Havana Rose Liu (The Sky Is Everywhere) as Isabel and Kaia Gerber (American Horror Stories) as Brittany.

The film also features a soundtrack crafted by none other than pop queen Charli XCX.

Bottoms has received rave reviews from those who’ve been lucky enough to have been able to watch it already.

One person who was definitely a fan was co-lead Edibiri’s dad, who even reviewed the film on Letterboxd

He wrote on the platform: “Bottoms, starring Rachel Sennott (PJ) and Ayo Edebiri (Josie), is directed by Emma Seligman.

“It is one of the best [comedies] I have seen all year. In the interest of self-disclosure, Ayo is my daughter.”