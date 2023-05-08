Blue Now review: ‘An thought-provoking experience that pays tribute to Jarman’

Blue Now, the live rendition of Derek Jarman’s 1993 film Blue follows in much the same way as the original.

An ethereal and unchanging screen of blue hangs over the stage of Brighton’s Theatre Royal. Underneath are four chairs on which our narrators, Russell Tovey, Travis Alabanza, Jay Bernard, and Joelle Taylor sit. The cast is illuminated only by the blue of the screen overhead and the dim lamps hanging over their reading stands.

Also joining this quartet on stage is sign interpreter Ali Gordon and Blue‘s original composer Simon Fisher Turner, who brings a new live score to the piece. Director Neil Bartlett completes the on-stage cast.

Blue is Jarman’s last feature film. Over 74 minutes he narrates his own diary extracts documenting his increasing blindness as well as his battle with AIDs-related illness. “If I lose half my sight, will my vision be halved?” Jarman poignantly reads early on into the film.

Simon Fisher Turner, Travis Alabanza, Jay Bernard, Joelle Taylor, Russell Tovey and Ali Gordon in Blue Now (Image: Helen Murray)

Blue Now, presented to us by WeTransfer’s WePresent, to mark the film’s 30th anniversary sees Tovey, Alabanza, Bernard, and Taylor, read the same extracts. Sometimes in turn, sometimes in pairs or trios, and sometimes as one, giving the performance an almost Greek chorus-like feel.

Together with the new live score, as well as the additional soundtrack of beeps, sound effects, the ambiance of various locations, and the ever-present blue screen, audiences are transported into a dream-like void as voices and sound echo all around.

Travis Alabanza and Jay Bernard in Blue Now (Image: Helen Murray)

Much like Blue, there are pauses in between the readings and the moments of stillness often have just as much weight and power to them as the words that are spoken.

Still, there are occasional moments of levity, bringing glimpses of light into an otherwise tragic and dark tale. These are brought to life, as are the serious moments, by the narrators who despite being sat down and reading from stands, give strong performances throughout.

Joelle Taylor in Blue Now (Image: Helen Murray)

The unchanging blue screen is just as mesmerising to watch as the performers. Tuning into it changes the experience slightly, as the senses focus on the words rather than those speaking them and further increasing the dream-like scenario.

Blue Now is an important and thought-provoking experience that pays tribute to Jarman and his final film. Blue was created just months before Jarman passed away. Both capture the rage and loss felt by Jarman and many LGBTQ people at the time. Simultaneously it offers moments of hope, compassion, and love.

Russell Tovey in Blue Now (Image: Helen Murray)

