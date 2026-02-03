Bimini to headline after-hours DJ party at The National Gallery

Bimini will headline a late-night DJ event at the National Gallery, as part of Art After Dark, a week-long programme transforming the West End with music, performance and after-hours access to major cultural spaces.

Taking place on Thursday 5th February, PARTY After Dark will see the Gallery’s Sainsbury Wing reopened as a dance floor for one night only, bringing club culture into direct conversation with centuries of art history. Alongside Bimini, emerging DJ and musician Mia Lily will open the night with a bass-driven, genre-blurring set.

The event forms part of Art After Dark, a festival that runs from 3-10 February and aims to re-energise London’s cultural institutions through late-night openings, public art and live performance. Highlights across the week include large-scale installations in Picadilly Circus and programming inspired by the city’s club and nightlife heritage.

For the National Gallery, the night marks a rare chance to experience the newly reopened Sainsbury Wing outside traditional museum hours, following its major redevelopment as part of the Gallery’s 200th anniversary celebrations. Guests will dance beneath the same roof as works by Van Gogh and Leonardo da Vinci – a deliberate collision of classic art and contemporary queer culture.

Mia Lily (Image: graybrame)

Speaking about the event, Bimini said the opportunity felt “surreal in the best way”, adding: “I grew up thinking galleries were these quiet, untouchable spaces, so to walk in as a queer artist and get to make noise, take up space, and be fully myself feels really special.”

Tickets are priced at £5, with all proceeds going to support the National Gallery. Numbers are limited. Buy here.

Event details



What: PARTY After Dark at the National Gallery

Where: Sainsbury Wing Foyer, National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN

When: Thursday 5 February 2026, 8pm–12am

Who: Bimini, Mia Lily

Tickets: £5, via the National Gallery website