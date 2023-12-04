Billie Eilish blasts questions about sexuality as she confirms: ‘I like boys and girls’

Billie Eilish has stated that “i like boys and girls” after appearing to come out in a recent interview.

In November, the ‘What Was I Made For?’ singer was interviewed by Variety where she discussed her relationship with women.

She told the entertainment industry bible: “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life.” She then added: “I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

This led to a flurry of news articles discussing this as the ‘bad guy’ singer’s ‘coming out’. Sadly it also seems to have lost the singer 100,000 followers on Instagram. Social Blade has reported Eilish has gone from 110,300,420 when the Variety cover went live to 110,200,603 now.

Eilish then commented on the furore on the red carpet at Variety’s Hitmakers event in Los Angeles on Saturday (2 December)

“I just don’t really believe in [coming out]” – Billie Eilish

When asked if she meant to ‘come out’ Eilish said: “No, I didn’t, but I kinda thought… wasn’t it obvious? I just didn’t realise people didn’t know.” She went further: “I just don’t really believe in [coming out]… why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time and I just didn’t talk about it… whoops.”

Eilish also said, “It’s cool that [people] know,” before adding, “I am for the girls.”

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (3 December) Eilish, who won the award for Film Song of the Year for ‘What Was I Made For?’ from Barbie, thanked Variety for the award. She then thanked the publication “for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters.”

Eilish then confirmed: “i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for?'”

While her latest comment seems to be aimed somewhat sarcastically at Variety, it does touch on an important point in the discourse around sexuality.

Increasingly there appears to be a growing preference when it comes to ‘coming out’ in that it’s less of a formal declaration and more of a subtle nod.

Sometimes this has led to confusion, similarly to how some celebrities have been subjected to accusations of ‘queerbaiting’, the acquisition or use of queer aesthetic or culture without being authentically queer. But it’s what many in the LGBTQ+ community have been aiming for, a time when being queer is not such a big deal.

As Eilish has said: “Why can’t we just exist?”

Attitude has approached Variety for comment.