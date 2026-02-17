Big Brother’s Caroline Monk says she’s ‘unemployable’ months after Zelah Glasson trans row

Big Brother contestant Caroline Monk has said she now feels “unemployable” following her time on the ITV reality series, telling fans she struggles to find work despite wanting to move into presenting, podcasting or radio.

The series 22 housemate, who appeared on last year’s revival, shared a candid Instagram video reflecting on life after the show. PR executive Monk said the only roles currently being offered to her locally are ones she does not want to pursue.

“So, am I unemployable? Seems like it. Because the only jobs where I live now in Wakefield that I could do or they want me is to be a prison officer,” she said.

“I’m selling all my clothes on Vinted, I’m doing the odd cameo” – Caroline Monk on making ends meet

“Wakefield’s got one of the most evil prisons called the monster mansion with all the bad people in, or I might go for a bingo caller – which is only £12 an hour. And it’s only 12 hours a week, so that’s not going to get the baby bathed is it.”

Monk added that she is currently selling clothes on Vinted and recording personalised videos on Cameo to make money, explaining: “I’m selling all my clothes on Vinted, I’m doing the odd cameo, which I really like actually especially if it’s a roasting one or a Valentines one is good actually. I’d like to say some really horrible things to nice couples, I don’t like nice couples.

“So if you can think of a job that I could do let me know, I think I’d be brilliant as a party host, unbelievable, podcasts, radio, anything like that.

“Have someone who is straight talking, not wokey wokey wokey and funny, I think I’m funny. I laugh all the time at myself, because I’m a f***ing failure. You know that?”

Monk received a formal warning from Big Brother for remarks directed at transgender housemate Zelah Glasson

Reflecting on her experience inside the house, Monk suggested her outspoken behaviour may have damaged her prospects. “I can’t even go on Big Brother and do well. I have to put my big feet in my mouth all the bloody time.

“Probably ruined it for myself in there, but that’s because I don’t think before I talk. Everyone says I have ADHD. I probably have, I wish I did have a label.

“If I’d of said I was a lesbian with ADHD I might have got on. But I haven’t got a label so I’m just a silly cow really. That’s it, I need to get a label. So if you can think of a job for me and a label, I think I’ll be alright.”

Her comments come after she received a formal warning from Big Brother for remarks directed at transgender housemate Zelah Glasson during a group game. The incident saw Monk misgender Glasson and question his identity, prompting criticism from fellow contestants and viewers, with producers later describing her language as “offensive and unacceptable”.

The episode drew hundreds of Ofcom complaints

During the episode, Monk asked pansexual housemate Nancy a hypothetical question about attraction before responding to Glasson by saying “She’s a girl” and adding, “But you haven’t got a willy,” which led to visible discomfort among housemates and widespread backlash online.

Big Brother later called Monk into the Diary Room and issued a formal warning, telling her any repeated behaviour could result in removal from the show. Monk acknowledged the decision at the time, saying she had said “a horrible thing” and apologising to viewers and housemates.

The episode drew hundreds of Ofcom complaints, with the majority linked to the exchange involving Glasson, highlighting the wider debate around respectful language and inclusivity on reality television.

Monk was ultimately voted out as the ninth housemate.