Big Brother’s Zelah Glasson opens up on pregnancy hopes with girlfriend as a trans man

Big Brother’s Zelah Glasson opened up to housemate Jenny Baird about how, as a trans man, he is able to bear children and his plans for the future with his girlfriend.

Zelah, who works as a personal trainer, entered the house hoping to open up conversations around identity and acceptance after revealing to his housemates that he lived as a woman for 23 years of his life.

Although Zelah has had no easy ride in the house, having been misgendered by housemate Caroline Monk, who addressed him as “a girl”. He has continued to raise awareness for the trans community.

“It’s unlikely. I don’t have periods” – Zelah Glasson on getting pregnant as a trans man

In a conversation with housemate Jenny, the 20-year-old make-up artist from Derry, Northern Ireland, asked if Zelah could get pregnant. “If you really wanted to, could you get pregnant or no?” she asked in last nights episode (14 October).

Zelah replied, “It’s unlikely. I don’t have periods. But it’s not necessarily impossible, if I were to stop taking testosterone, yeah, I could.”

He also spoke about his family plans for the future with his girlfriend, Francesca. “Something that I might look into is getting my eggs taken out so Francesca can carry my egg. That way, our baby will have 50 percent of my DNA, but she gets to carry it. That’s what she wants – she really wants to do it that way,” he said.

“Love that she asked a curious question respectfully” – fans praise Zelah and Jenny’s open conversation

Fans have praised the sweet interaction between Zelah and Jenny as an example of how to ask and answer questions about trans identity respectfully.

One user wrote about the touching moment, “Love that she asked a curious question respectfully. That’s all it takes. Respect to both of them.” Another added, “What a great, open, and honest conversation between these two. Really lovely to see the respect there.”

The pair are seen as frontrunners for the win, with viewers praising both their honesty and respectful nature. One fan commented, “My top two are Zelah and Jenny.”

According to the NHS official website:



Yes, a trans man can bear children if they still have a uterus and ovaries, and can become pregnant by temporarily stopping testosterone therapy. The NHS supports trans men who wish to become parents through various options, including donor insemination, IUI, or surrogacy, and provides medical guidance for pregnancy if they are able to carry one.



To find out more please visit the NHS official website for additional guidance.