Big Brother’s Nathan King sparks backlash after praising ‘homophobic’ comment about GK Barry

Controversial former Big Brother housemate Nathan King has praised a “homophobic” comment targeting GK Barry.

Following his stint on the 2024 reality series, King sparked fury with a string of anti-transgender remarks aimed at 2025 housemate Zelah Glasson.

Upon Glasson’s entrance, he shared the clip to Instagram, penning: “She’s right, it’s not a choice, it’s a mental illness.”

“She eats from the bushy bowl” – Nathan King praises ‘homophobic’ comment targeting GK Barry

GK Barry is the latest star to be criticised by the Reform UK supporter in a video posted to his TikTok.

In the social media post shared last week, he spoke out against the Loose Women panelist praising relatability, captioning the post: “This has annoyed me.”

In the comments section, one user penned: “Why does she think because she eats from the bushy bowl she’s ‘relatable’? It’s astonishing.”

King praised the homophobic comment, replying: “This comment is pure poetry. Proper British culture. Shakespeare would be proud.”

“Turkey Teeth from Big Brother liking a homophobic comment about me” – GK Barry on King praising the controversial comment

GK Barry later spoke out against the social media post targeting her feature on Loose Women. Writing to her Instagram story, she said: “Turkey Teeth from Big Brother liking a homophobic comment about me on a video he made calling me a narcissist is absolutely mental.”

She followed up with an image of King wearing a “Make Britain Great Again” red cap, writing: “Need I say anymore when he’s wearing this hat.”

Ella Rutherford, GK Barry’s girlfriend, supported her partner in the comments, mocking King: “Yeah, that’s mint. I’ll post that,” before adding, “This isn’t mint. This is embarrassing.”

Big Brother is returning in 2026, with applications open to the public via the official Big Brother website.