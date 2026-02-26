Big Brother’s Nathan King sparks backlash after praising ‘homophobic’ comment about GK Barry
The comment follows a string of anti-trans statements made by King directed at former Big Brother housemate Zelah Glasson
By Aaron Sugg
Controversial former Big Brother housemate Nathan King has praised a “homophobic” comment targeting GK Barry.
Following his stint on the 2024 reality series, King sparked fury with a string of anti-transgender remarks aimed at 2025 housemate Zelah Glasson.
Upon Glasson’s entrance, he shared the clip to Instagram, penning: “She’s right, it’s not a choice, it’s a mental illness.”
“She eats from the bushy bowl” – Nathan King praises ‘homophobic’ comment targeting GK Barry
GK Barry is the latest star to be criticised by the Reform UK supporter in a video posted to his TikTok.
In the social media post shared last week, he spoke out against the Loose Women panelist praising relatability, captioning the post: “This has annoyed me.”
In the comments section, one user penned: “Why does she think because she eats from the bushy bowl she’s ‘relatable’? It’s astonishing.”
King praised the homophobic comment, replying: “This comment is pure poetry. Proper British culture. Shakespeare would be proud.”
“Turkey Teeth from Big Brother liking a homophobic comment about me” – GK Barry on King praising the controversial comment
GK Barry later spoke out against the social media post targeting her feature on Loose Women. Writing to her Instagram story, she said: “Turkey Teeth from Big Brother liking a homophobic comment about me on a video he made calling me a narcissist is absolutely mental.”
She followed up with an image of King wearing a “Make Britain Great Again” red cap, writing: “Need I say anymore when he’s wearing this hat.”
Ella Rutherford, GK Barry’s girlfriend, supported her partner in the comments, mocking King: “Yeah, that’s mint. I’ll post that,” before adding, “This isn’t mint. This is embarrassing.”
