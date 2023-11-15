Big Brother’s Chanelle addresses ‘house divide’ after eviction

Big Brother’s Chanelle has opened up on the apparent “house divide” viewers have seen on-screen in recent episodes.

The Welsh contestant was voted off the show alongside Trish on Friday (10 November) night, to a mixed reception.

Now out of the house, she’s spoken to Attitude about her time on the ITV revival of the hit reality TV show.

As she shared more details about what it was like to be in the famous house, she quashed any sort of “divide” within the house.

“People assume there was this divide, but it definitely seemed bigger than what it was” – Big Brother’s Chanelle

Asked whether the apparent split viewers saw on-screen looked worse that it was, she told us: “100%, I actually find it quite funny that people think there was like a divide and there were two teams.

“Yes, there was pocket of friends. It’s nice to have pockets of friends, and it’s natural to spend time with them, because that’s what you would do outside the house.”

She went on: “People assume there was this divide, but it definitely seemed bigger than what it was because ultimately, we would always come back and unify as one big family.”

Chanelle said she also spent a lot of time with housemates such as Matty, Henry and Jordan, and didn’t feel much of a divide in the house.

“I can see in the night how we would have looked, with Matty, Henry and Jordan upstairs and then we would be in the garden. That’s just where we preferred to to sit.

“We wouldn’t sit on the sofa because it was the sofa of doom! If we were in the bedroom we would fall asleep, and if we were in the kitchen we were like snack monsters.

“I actually find it quite funny that people think there was like a divide and there were two teams”

“Obviously, we loved being outside because when you’re stuck in that house 24/7, you just want fresh air. Sometimes you didn’t know when the garden would be closed or open, so we would be out in the garden at every opportunity as it’s quite tranquil,” she shared.

Elsewhere, she revealed that she applied for the revival as “a bit of a joke” and wasn’t expecting to actually get a spot as a housemate.

“I applied to the show for a bit of a joke, and then it kind of ran from there, went from zero to one hundred really quick!”

She recalls applying “drunk one night on the sofa” and added: “The experience has been really amazing, there’s all the funny bits that nobody will ever know except for close friends, because you can’t see everything.

“It’s been fab and and weird. I’ve made friends for life, it’s not an experience I’ll ever experience again. Nothing will compare, that’s for sure.”