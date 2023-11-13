Big Brother’s Chanelle admits she applied for ITV revival as a joke: ‘I was drunk!’

Big Brother’s latest evictee Chanelle has revealed she applied for the revival as “a bit of a joke” and wasn’t expecting to actually get a spot as a housemate.

The Welsh contestant was voted off the show alongside Trish on Friday (10 November) night, to a mixed reception, which she says has been pretty “overwhelming” in an interview with Attitude.

And despite dipping in and out of the show over the years, she wasn’t a certified super fan and was surprised to be picked this year.

She told Attitude: “I have watched Big Brother in past series. I can’t say I’ve watched the more recent ones, but I watched the more iconic ones with Nikki Grahame, Pete Bennett, Jade Goody, I watched those years and years ago.

“It went from zero to one hundred really quick!” – Chanelle

“Obviously, I knew what Big Brother was all about and I have been a fan. But not in the sense I was like, ‘Oh my god, I really want to go on the show’.

“I applied to the show for a bit of a joke, and then it kind of ran from there, went from zero to one hundred really quick!”

She recalls applying “drunk one night on the sofa” and added: “The experience has been really amazing, there’s all the funny bits that nobody will ever know except for close friends, because you can’t see everything.

“It’s been fab and and weird. I’ve made friends for life, it’s not an experience I’ll ever experience again. Nothing will compare, that’s for sure.”

Asked whether she was surprised to be sent packing, amid some backlash from fans last week, Chanelle admitted she “wasn’t shocked” to be evicted.

Chanelle told us: “I knew I was going to, from the rule break, how we got perceived, how we would look and how the narrative would run.

“When I got nominated, I wasn’t surprised. I wasn’t shocked that I got evicted either. I was prepared for it.

She felt her time in the house “started to get hard” in the days leading up to her exit, and was ready to be sent home from the experience.

“I was happy to go, but I would have been happy to stay,” she continued. “I was happy in that I felt I’d lived the full Big Brother experience, and was happy either way. That is the honest truth.”

There are now just seven housemates remaining, one of whom will be crowned the winner during Friday night’s live finale.

But who will emerge victorious and win £100,000? You decide…