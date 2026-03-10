Big Boys creator Jack Rooke to take Good Grief on UK tour a decade after its Edinburgh debut

Jack Rooke, creator of Channel 4 and Hulu’s critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ comedy-drama Big Boys, has announced his 2026 retrospective UK tour, titled Good Grief.

Rooke’s comedy-theatre show returns for a limited run on 27th August, a decade after its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2016.

Good Grief will visit various UK venues, starting in Edinburgh on 27th August for three nights only, and travelling across the UK to Oxford, Salford, Bristol, Norwich, Brighton & Hove and more, concluding in Liverpool on 22nd October.

Good Grief was co-written by Jack Rooke and his Nan, Sicely

Titled Good Grief: a decade retrospective of capitalising on my dead dad to varied levels of failure and success, Rooke will revisit his original work co-written with his then-80-year-old Nan, Sicely.

The acclaimed writer will also add new material exploring themes of grief, ambition and class, all while reflecting on his journey from aspiring spoken-word artist to BAFTA-winning TV writer.

From losing a parent young and turning grief into a career to the realities of “making it” in television, Rooke reflects on revisiting the show.

“I feel immensely excited and very lucky to be bringing back my debut show” – Rooke on Good Grief touring the UK

“I feel immensely excited and very lucky to be bringing back my debut show that part-inspired Big Boys and potter it round the UK,” he said in a news release.

“Good Grief was a show purely made from the want to make something funny about grief, at a time where there was less discussion about mental health but seemingly many more arts access opportunities,” Rooke continued.

“I’m excited to bring the show back for new audiences, poke fun at my current self and try to build on the conversation about how we ensure people from all backgrounds can afford a career in the arts. I promise it won’t be too preachy. It might be very cringe,” the writer concluded.

Good Grief ticket pre-sale goes live on 12 March

Rooke is a celebrated showrunner, recognised for his acclaimed work on the Big Boys series, starring Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing.

The show was first released in 2022, with its second season following in early 2024 – coinciding with Rooke being awarded a BAFTA for Writer: Comedy the same year.

Good Grief ticket pre-sale goes live on Thursday (12 March) with general sale on 13 March via the Berk’s Nest website.

Big Boys is available to stream now via the official Channel 4 website.