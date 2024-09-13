Bianca Del Rio on Dead Inside tour and views on afterlife: ‘I don’t want to see people who are alive now!’

Bianca Del Rio has revealed all about the UK leg of her new tour Dead Inside in an exclusive interview with Attitude.

Named as such because “I’m dead outside, and felt it was important to announce to the world I’m also dead inside”, the show hits cities including London, Birmingham and York this month.

“I needed a vague title because I started it in January, February this year,” Bianca told us. “So much happens in the world, so you don’t want to be stuck with one specific title. I thought, if I make it about myself – egotistical – then it’s easy to go any which way.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race legend added: “It’s my views on the world, being dead inside, and also the world telling me that I’m dead inside.”

“I don’t want to see any of the people who currently alive now” – Bianca Del Rio on spirituality

Asked what happens when we die, the reliably nihilistic Bianca replied: “This is interesting. I think when we die, it’s over. I would love to be spiritual – I would only be spiritual if I thought, when I do die, I would see my dogs again. That would be lovely.

“But overall, no, I don’t want to see any of the people who have died before me, and I don’t want to see any of the people who are currently alive now. No, I’m good. I had a great run.”

Dead Inside is also set to hit cities including Milan, Zurich and Rio de Janeiro later this year.

“This is my sixth tour – the biggest change is I’m older, and find it harder!” reflected the 49-year-old. “I’ve learned to find some level of comfort in all the madness. So, try to get ready as [quickly] as possible. This is the look – I don’t blend. It is what it is, it’s not going to get any better.

“I’ve accepted the fact that even if it takes six hours, or one hour, I’m going to look just as bad!”

Asked if she’s ever had underwear thrown at her while on the road, Bianca said it had only happened at Pride. “What was disturbing, as a drag queen, is you don’t know if it’s someone trying to be sexy, or if they’re saying: ‘Hey, I see your balls – put these on!'” she laughed.

