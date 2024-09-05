Ben Platt marries Noah Galvin in New York wedding: ‘We were overwhelmed with love’

Congratulations are in order! Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are married.

The couple’s wedding took place across Brooklyn and Manhattan over Labor Day weekend, with the ceremony occurring on Sunday (1 September) at Pioneer Works in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

The pair, who have been dating for four years, got engaged in 2022 (later hosting a second engagement in 2023).

Sharing details about their big day in an interview with Vogue, Platt said the couple wanted people to gather around them as the ceremony took place “like a big hug”.

“We’re happy we get to keep hanging out forever” – Noah Galvin

Platt’s Rabbi, David Wolpe, officiated the ceremony, which featured Hebrew blessings along with an English interpretation. The couple were then surprised by a musical number of a classic Jewish wedding song performed by their mothers.

“And then,” Galvin added, “we both stepped on glasses. And they broke, thank god!”

Platt added: “We were overwhelmed with love, sweaty, and sobbing most of the time.”

Following the ceremony, there was a “30-minute hora,” Platt said, after which food and speeches took place.

“Next we introduced the highlight of the night, a surprise concert by our all-time favourite band Muna,” he added.

“At this point, our souls left our bodies and we have yet to return. We will never be able to repay them. They even brought out Noah’s brother Adrian—a.k.a. Yokelore—to finish the set with them on ‘Silk Chiffon.’”

The couple consulted their friend, stylist Jared Ellner, when it came to their outfits. The pair didn’t want to match – “We didn’t want to look like cater waiters,” Galvin said – instead opting for co-ordinated outfits for the celebration.

Ellner designed their looks for the day, dressing Galvin in a 1950s-inspired French workwear look, while Platt wore a ’70s-style cream suit.

Once the band had wrapped, a DJ played, the guests partying on a dance floor made up of a large recreation of a painting by Galvin’s father, who died last year. They then headed to a nearby bar, where celebrations continued.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Galvin said. “We are still floating. And mostly we’re happy we get to keep hanging out forever.”

We wish them all the best for the future.