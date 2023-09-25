Bella Ramsey features in new images for the BBC’s prison thriller Time

The BBC has unveiled new images of its upcoming series, Time, starring Bella Ramsey.

The Last of Us star plays Kelsey, who can be seen in the late stages of her pregnancy. They will be joined by Jodie Whittaker as Orla, Tamara Lawrence as Abi, Siobhan Finneran as prison chaplain Marie-Louise, and Sophie Willan as inmate Maeve Riley.

In the images, Kelsey is comforted by her prison mates, in a group session, and sitting solemnly against the wall of her cell.

Tamara Lawrance as Abi Cochrane, Bella Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan and Jodie Whittaker as Orla O’Riordan (Image: BBC) Tamara Lawrance as Abi Cochrane (Image: BBC) Bella Ramsey and the cast of Time (Image: BBC) Siobhan Finneran as Marie-Louise O’Dell (Image: BBC) Sophie Willan as Maeve Riley (Image: BBC) Jodie Whittaker as Orla O’Riordan (Image: BBC)

As per the BBC, a synopsis reads: “Told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison.

“Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey (Bella Ramsey), Orla (Jodie Whittaker), and Abi (Tamara Lawrance) are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world.

“But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.”

This is the second series of Jimmy McGovern’s multi-award-winning hit drama Time. An average of 11.6 million people viewed Time‘s first three episodes starring Sean Bean as well as Stephen Graham.

Bella Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan (Image: BBC)

Also in the cast are Julie Graham, Alicia Forde, Lisa Millett, and Faye McKeever. Kayla Meikle, James Corrigan, Nicholas Nunn are also supporting as well as Maimuna Memon.

Andrea Harkin (The Confessions of Frannie Langton) is also attached as director.

Series one of Time is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer now. Series two is coming to BBC One and the BBC iPlayer later this year.