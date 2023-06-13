First look at The Last Of Us’ Bella Ramsey in BBC prison thriller Time

The BBC has today released a first-look image of Bella Ramsey in character as one of the three leads in the second series of prison drama Time.

They star alongside Doctor Who favourite Jodie Whittaker and The Long Song’s Tamara Lawrance. The new series will once again look at life in a modern British women’s prison.

In the snap, the trio are pictured in prison gear, with scruffy hair, arms crossed and looking pretty downtrodden.

Ramsey, Whittaker, and Lawrance will star as three inmates named Kelsey, Orla, and Abi respectively.

Filming is currently taking place in Liverpool.

Happy Valley’s Siobhan Finneran will be reprising her role as prison chaplain, Marie-Louise to complete the principle cast.

A synopsis reads: “An original new story told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison.

“Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey, Orla, and Abi are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world.

“But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.”

The BBC has also today confirmed a stellar selection of cast additions.

These include BAFTA-award winner Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal, Still Open All Hours), Julie Graham (Shetland, Being Eileen), Alicia Forde (Waterloo Road, Ryan Can’t Read), Lisa Millett (The A Word, Robin Hood) and Faye McKeever (The Responder, Des).

Kayla Meikle (The Capture, The Girl Before), James Corrigan (This Is Going to Hurt, This England), Nicholas Nunn (Clique, SAS Rogue Heroes) and Maimuna Memon (Sherwood, Unforgotten) complete the cast so far.

Series creator and co-writer Jimmy McGovern previously commented: “This is the best cast I have ever seen assembled for any drama of mine. The best crew too. I am so, so looking forward to it.”

An average of 11.6 million people viewed Time‘s first three episodes starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham. It won the BAFTA TV award for best mini-series in 2022.

Time series one is available to stream on BBC iPlayer here. Series two is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.