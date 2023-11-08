Bella Ramsey launches collab with non-binary fashion brand Both&

Game of Thrones and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has launched a collaboration with non-binary fashion brand Both&, becoming creative director of its latest marketing campaign.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the fan-favourite unveiled the details of the cryptic campaign, which encourages people to find clues that unlock a special microsite.

Both& is a US-based clothing brand that describes itself as trans owned and operated. It supplies “apparel for transmasculine/gnc/non-binary folks.”

This is the second partnership between Both& and the Time star. Earlier this year, they teamed up to launch a search for models.

The partnership stems from Bella’s personal love of the brand, with the star sharing that they discovered it as they were exploring their gender identity.

Bella previously partnered with Both& for a model search campaign (Image: Both&)

“I was like, ‘Oh cool, clothing that actually fits and makes me feel good. So hard to find for us gender-nonconforming trans folk,” they said in an Instagram video announcing the campaign, as per Them.

“I don’t mind which pronouns you use for me”

The British actor opened up recently on their preferred pronouns, saying they “don’t mind” which are used.

“Hello! Just wanna clarify something! As per the og New York Times article… I don’t mind which pronouns you use for me, I never wanted it to be a big deal,” they said on Instagram.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bella added that the decision to fit into the Emmy’s gendered categories was “uncomfortable.”

Bella recalled speaking with The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin about potential alternatives and their options when it came to entering. Ultimately, they decided to enter the Emmy race as an actress, even though Bella doesn’t identify with that label.

“The categories at the moment feel extremely gendered with the language around them,” the actor shared.

Bella is currently starring in the second series of Time, available to stream on BBC iPlayer.