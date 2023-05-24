Bella Ramsey says gendered acting categories made them feel ‘uncomfortable’

Bella Ramsey has opened up about their challenge to feel included in gendered acting categories.

The Last of Us breakout star has also clarified they identify as non-binary and now use they/them pronouns.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bella shared that the decision to fit into the Emmy’s gendered lead-acting categories was “uncomfortable.”

Bella Ramsey, Liv Hewson, and more on the impossible decision nonbinary actors face come awards season—and why some change must come: “I’m nonbinary. There’s a category for men and a category for women. So it’s not going to work”: https://t.co/EjXXPi6avC — David Canfield (@davidcanfield97) May 23, 2023

Bella recalled speaking with The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin about potential alternatives and their options.

Ultimately, they decided to enter the Emmy race as an actress, even though they don’t identify themselves with that label.

“The categories at the moment feel extremely gendered with the language around them,” Bella shared.

“I don’t want the limitations in terms of the language in the categories to be a reason that nonbinary actors like me can’t be celebrated,” Bella noted.

“And it can open up a conversation about how it feels. As long as I’m aware of the fact that it’s not ideal, but also that finding alternatives is really complex.”

They added that they hope the award show’s decision-makers can make changes to ensure non-binary voices are included.

“To have a say and be part of those discussions and those conversations, that’s really important” – Bella Ramsey

“For [non-binary people] to have a say and be part of those discussions and those conversations, that’s really important.”

“I just hope there’s more space for nonbinary people to be recognized within [future] categories,” they added.

Bella and their The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal were crowned ‘Best Duo’ at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

While we await another phenomenal performance from Bella in The Last of Us season two, they have some other upcoming roles.

Bella’s recently been cast in BBC prison drama, Time, ahead of its second series. It will once again look at life in a modern British women’s prison.

They will be joined by Doctor Who‘s Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrence and Siobhan Finneran on the show.