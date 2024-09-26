Barbra Streisand opening up her ‘vast’ archive for multi-part documentary

Barbra Streisand has announced a new multi-part documentary about her life and career.

“For years I’ve been thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I’ve been safely storing in my vault, much never seen or heard by the public,” the 82-year-old said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Today I’m delighted to finally share that we’re starting production on my official documentary. I’m looking forward to working with Frank Marshall, Alex Gibney and Sony Music to bring this very personal project to screens around the world.”

For years I’ve been thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I’ve been safely storing in my vault, much never seen or heard by the public. And today I’m delighted to finally share that we’re starting production on my official documentary. I’m looking… pic.twitter.com/Or3wZeeSrA — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 26, 2024

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Gibney said: “People have been talking about the need for the definitive documentary on Barbra Streisand for years. After a series of wonderful conversations and rigorous research, we are moving forward with Frank Marshall at the helm.”

Marshall added: “We have been given unprecedented access to archival footage from decades of her groundbreaking career and intimate visibility to the trailblazing she continues to do in life today. Uncovering these remarkable moments illustrate why she has become an enduring icon to a global audience of all generations.”

The material Streisand has shared includes films, photos and masters of music that “hold some of my most cherished memories,” the multi-hyphenate EGOT winner said.

In a press release, a spokesperson for Jigsaw Productions and The Kennedy/Marshall Company said: “Utilising this treasure trove of archival materials alongside contemporary verité, the documentary will provide an in depth look of Streisand’s star studded past and her current artistic endeavours.”

The announcement of the documentary follows the release of Streisand’s doorstopper autobiography, My Name is Barbra, which was published in 2023. Upon release, it became an instant New York Times bestseller, selling 55,000 in

Meanwhile, a release date for the multi-part documentary has yet to be announced.