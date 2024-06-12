Grab discounted tickets for Back to the Future for a limited time only

Now’s your chance to grab a Back to the Future ticket discount for a limited time only, with the musical being named ATG’s show of the week.

Directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, the Olivier Award Winning musical is currently stunning audiences at London’s Adelphi Theatre in the heart of London’s West End.

The story of the iconic Back to the Future movie has been adapted for the stage by the movie’s creators Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis, promising an authentic experience. And does it feature a DeLorean? Of course it does.

When it comes to the score, Back to the Future includes classic 80s and 50s favourites from the movie, including ‘The Power of Love’, ‘Johnny B Goode’, and ‘Back in Time’, as well as original music by multi-Grammy Award winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

Back to the Future musical discount tickets

Discounted tickets for Back to the Future are available now for a limited time by clicking here.

A range of show times and days are available:

Sunday 3:00PM

Monday 7:30PM

Wednesday 7:30PM

Thursday 2:30PM, 7:30PM

Friday 7:30PM

Saturday 2:30PM, 7:30PM

Get your discounted tickets while you still can (unless you have a DeLorean of your own, that is).

Back to the Future musical synopsis

“The story is set in the 1980s and the 1950s. Marty (McFly) accidentally gets transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by Doc Brown, an eccentric scientist. He accidentally changes the course of history by interfering with the way that his parents meet at the high school dance.”