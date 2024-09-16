Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning and Baby Reindeer win big at the Emmys

Celebrations are in order for Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, as Baby Reindeer scooped up a bucket-load of awards at the 76th Primetime Emmys last night (15 September).

The breakout queer Netflix show, which debuted in April earlier this year, won the awards for Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Supporting Actress, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Limited Series.

Speaking on stage after his win for Outstanding Writing, Gadd, who wrote and starred in the show about his real life experiences of being stalked and with sexual violence, described the win as “the stuff of dreams”.

“No matter how bad it gets, it always gets better” – Richard Gadd

“10 years ago, I was down and out. I never thought I would get my life together. I never thought I’d be able to rectify myself for what had happened to me and then here I am, over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television,” he said.

He added: “Now, I don’t mean that to sound arrogant, I mean that as encouragement for anyone who’s going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don’t know much about this life. I don’t know why we’re here, none of that. But I do know that nothing lasts forever. No matter how bad it gets, it always gets better.

“So if you’re struggling, keep going, keep going. And I promise you things will be ok.”

Following his win for Outstanding Limited Series, the Scottish comedian also spoke about the “slump” currently facing the TV industry, explaining that the only way to beat it is with “a willingness to take risks.”

“If Baby Reindeer has proved anything, it is that there is no set formula for this” – Richard Gadd

“If Baby Reindeer has proved anything, it is that there is no set formula for this,” he said. “You don’t need big stars, proven IP, long-running series, catch-all storytelling to have a hit. Really, the only constant across any success in television is good storytelling, good storytelling that speaks to our times. So take risks, push boundaries, explore the uncomfortable, dare to fail in order to achieve.”

Elsewhere during the night, his co-star, Jessica Gunning, who played Martha in the series, won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Gunning beat out Ripley star Dakota Fanning and her Baby Reindeer co-star, Nava Mau, who became the first trans woman to be nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

In her speech, Gunning shared how proud she was to be involved in the show. She then turned her thanks to Gadd.

“I’ve tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me, and I fail every time. So, I’m going to sing… no, imagine!” she joked.

She added: “I’ll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I’ll never ever forget her or you or this.”