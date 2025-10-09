Attitude Awards 2025: Campbell Addy wins this year’s Creator’s Award, presented by ex British Vogue editor Edward Enninful

Campbell Addy has been named the recipient of this year’s Creator’s Award, supported by Jaguar, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The visionary photographer and director collected his trophy at London’s Roundhouse yesterday (8 October), where he was presented with the accolade by former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Known for his striking, soul-baring imagery celebrating Black and queer identity, Addy has become one of fashion’s most exciting visual storytellers. Through his work in Vogue, Dazed and i-D, and with his pioneering platforms Niijournal and Nii Agency, he continues to reshape how beauty and identity are seen across culture.

“Sometimes I was visible, but not truly seen” – Campbell Addy on growing up Black and queer in South London

Taking to the stage to accept his award, Addy said: “Growing up in South London, New Addington as a Black, queer kid, a strict religious upbringing — I didn’t always feel seen. Sometimes I was visible, but not truly seen. Pathways felt limited. I remember thinking, ‘I’ve never seen a Black photographer… so where do I fit in?’

“For a long time, being queer felt like something heavy to carry — a burden, even. But over the years, I’ve come to realise that what I once saw as pain were really growing pains. Being queer taught me to see the world differently — to find beauty in the in-between spaces, to build worlds that reflect that difference, and to shine a light on people who deserve to be seen in all their truth.

“And through that difference, I found family. My chosen family — people who have nurtured me, held me, and carried me through some of the toughest times. They’re the reason I’m able to create from a place of love, and the reason I still believe that art can be both a mirror and a bridge.

“London gave me that space and that pressure — the mess, the madness, the magic. It’s where I built Niijournal and Nii Agency. It’s where I learned to tell stories that feel honest.

“Don’t forsake who you are, or where you come from” – Addy’s advice to fans

“This award isn’t just for me — it’s for everyone who’s ever felt small in a big room, or wondered if their work matters. It’s for every person who’s ever been ‘othered,’ and still found a way to rise, to soar, and to hold their community close.

“To the next generation: don’t forsake who you are, or where you come from. We are nothing without our people. Thank you for seeing me — so I can keep trying to see others.”

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, is now in its 14th year, celebrating trailblazers, allies and culture-shaping figures.

Other winners announced the event included Luke Evans, Elizabeth Hurley and Tom Allen.

The night featured performances from Scissor Sisters, Pam Ann and Calum Scott and appearances from Dannii Minogue and Luke Evans. Mika and Jamie Laing were hosts.

