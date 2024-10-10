The story of the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, in 21 amazing images

The 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar went off with a bang last night (Thursday 9 October 2024).

To a packed-out house at London’s Roundhouse, we unveiled our five new cover stars – ‘Rocketman’ singer Elton John, Juice star Mawaan Rizwan, Eurovision champ Nemo, DJ extraordinaire The Blessed Madonna and ‘Shout’ singer Lulu.

Elton John and Lulu (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Drag Race UK girls stopping traffic (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons) Kelly Holmes on a vintage Jaguar (Image: Attitude//Aaron Parsons)

All five won awards, along with eight more members of the LGBTQ community and allies who have done extraordinary things over the last 12 months.

Here, we recount the best moments of the night – from red carpet arrivals to on-stage performances to roof-raising acceptance speeches.

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK arrived nice and early (thanks girls) and served looks

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Vanessa Williams made a stylish entrance in a classic Jaguar. She would later win the Icon Award

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Olympian Kelly Holmes was an early contender for our favourite picture of the night

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Broadcaster India Willoughby made a powerful stand for trans rights on the red carpet

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Heartstopper‘s Bradley Riches wore one of the loveliest outfits of the night

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Claire Richards served a satin look – then told us all about the upcoming Steps musical, Here and Now

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Claire’s bandmate H had a train-off with Tia Kofi, who later won our Breakthrough Award

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Charlie Craggs had a fabulous Diana Ross moment

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Nemo performed ‘The Code’ – and later won Person of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Attitude publisher Darren Styles gave the introductory speech

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

West End performer Matt Henry gave a sneak preview of what’s to come in The Devil Wears Prada musical

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Elton won the Legacy Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic – it was presented by his close friend, Ed Sheeran

Image: (Attitude/Kit Oates)

Lulu – winner of Honorary Gay, supported by Jaguar – caught up with her old friend Elton backstage

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee accepted the TV Award for Lost Boys and Fairies. Please note Jimbo’s boobs

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Juice star Mawaan Rizwan was presented his Comedy Award by Jayde Adams. They exude funniness!

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Jimbo accepted the Drag Award and frankly, we’re just impressed he could walk in this

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning took home the Culture Award, supported by Jaguar

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Esther Ghey gave an emotional speech on behalf of her late daughter Brianna – who was honoured with a posthumous Inspiration Award – and was comforted by Jaxon Feeley

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Cindy Ngamba was the recipient of the Sport Award, and touched on her amazing story in her speech

The Blessed Madonna took home the Music Award

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Our Ally Award winner Kathy Sledge closed the show with hits like ‘Lost in Music’ and ‘We Are Family’

Order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue now or check out the Attitude app.