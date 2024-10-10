The story of the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, in 21 amazing images
From Elton John to Ed Sheeran to Jimbo's very, very understated ensemble, it was a night to remember!
The 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar went off with a bang last night (Thursday 9 October 2024).
To a packed-out house at London’s Roundhouse, we unveiled our five new cover stars – ‘Rocketman’ singer Elton John, Juice star Mawaan Rizwan, Eurovision champ Nemo, DJ extraordinaire The Blessed Madonna and ‘Shout’ singer Lulu.
All five won awards, along with eight more members of the LGBTQ community and allies who have done extraordinary things over the last 12 months.
Here, we recount the best moments of the night – from red carpet arrivals to on-stage performances to roof-raising acceptance speeches.
The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK arrived nice and early (thanks girls) and served looks
Vanessa Williams made a stylish entrance in a classic Jaguar. She would later win the Icon Award
Olympian Kelly Holmes was an early contender for our favourite picture of the night
Broadcaster India Willoughby made a powerful stand for trans rights on the red carpet
Heartstopper‘s Bradley Riches wore one of the loveliest outfits of the night
Claire Richards served a satin look – then told us all about the upcoming Steps musical, Here and Now
Claire’s bandmate H had a train-off with Tia Kofi, who later won our Breakthrough Award
Charlie Craggs had a fabulous Diana Ross moment
Nemo performed ‘The Code’ – and later won Person of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic
Attitude publisher Darren Styles gave the introductory speech
West End performer Matt Henry gave a sneak preview of what’s to come in The Devil Wears Prada musical
Elton won the Legacy Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic – it was presented by his close friend, Ed Sheeran
Lulu – winner of Honorary Gay, supported by Jaguar – caught up with her old friend Elton backstage
Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee accepted the TV Award for Lost Boys and Fairies. Please note Jimbo’s boobs
Juice star Mawaan Rizwan was presented his Comedy Award by Jayde Adams. They exude funniness!
Jimbo accepted the Drag Award and frankly, we’re just impressed he could walk in this
Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning took home the Culture Award, supported by Jaguar
Esther Ghey gave an emotional speech on behalf of her late daughter Brianna – who was honoured with a posthumous Inspiration Award – and was comforted by Jaxon Feeley
Cindy Ngamba was the recipient of the Sport Award, and touched on her amazing story in her speech
The Blessed Madonna took home the Music Award
Our Ally Award winner Kathy Sledge closed the show with hits like ‘Lost in Music’ and ‘We Are Family’
