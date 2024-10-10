 Skip to main content

10 October 2024 10:36 AM

The story of the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, in 21 amazing images

From Elton John to Ed Sheeran to Jimbo's very, very understated ensemble, it was a night to remember!

By Jamie Tabberer

Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee on their way to accept the TV Award for Lost Boys and Fairies (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee on their way to accept the TV Award for Lost Boys and Fairies (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

The 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar went off with a bang last night (Thursday 9 October 2024).

To a packed-out house at London’s Roundhouse, we unveiled our five new cover stars – ‘Rocketman’ singer Elton John, Juice star Mawaan Rizwan, Eurovision champ Nemo, DJ extraordinaire The Blessed Madonna and ‘Shout’ singer Lulu.

Elton John and Lulu (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Drag Race UK girls stopping traffic (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)
Kelly Holmes on a vintage Jaguar (Image: Attitude//Aaron Parsons)

All five won awards, along with eight more members of the LGBTQ community and allies who have done extraordinary things over the last 12 months.

Here, we recount the best moments of the night – from red carpet arrivals to on-stage performances to roof-raising acceptance speeches.

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK arrived nice and early (thanks girls) and served looks

Four cast members of Drag Race UK
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Vanessa Williams made a stylish entrance in a classic Jaguar. She would later win the Icon Award

Vanessa Williams arriving
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Olympian Kelly Holmes was an early contender for our favourite picture of the night

Kelly Holmes sat on the roof of a car
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Broadcaster India Willoughby made a powerful stand for trans rights on the red carpet

India Willoughby on the red carpet with 'Labour killing trans' written on her arms
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Heartstopper‘s Bradley Riches wore one of the loveliest outfits of the night

Heartstopper's Bradley Riches in a black suit with cream flower elements
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Claire Richards served a satin look – then told us all about the upcoming Steps musical, Here and Now

Claire Richards in a satin black blazer
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Claire’s bandmate H had a train-off with Tia Kofi, who later won our Breakthrough Award

H and Tia Kofi
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Charlie Craggs had a fabulous Diana Ross moment

Charlie Craggs in a gold sequinned dress
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Nemo performed ‘The Code’ – and later won Person of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic

Nemo performing on stage
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Attitude publisher Darren Styles gave the introductory speech

Darren Styles in a suit on stage
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

West End performer Matt Henry gave a sneak preview of what’s to come in The Devil Wears Prada musical

Matt Henry performing on stage in a green suit
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Elton won the Legacy Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic – it was presented by his close friend, Ed Sheeran

Elton John sitting down in a pink suit, with Ed Sheeran, in black, standing next to him
Image: (Attitude/Kit Oates)

Lulu – winner of Honorary Gay, supported by Jaguar – caught up with her old friend Elton backstage

Elton in a pink suit and Lulu wearing a white suit
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee accepted the TV Award for Lost Boys and Fairies. Please note Jimbo’s boobs

Lost Boys and Fairies actors Fra Fee and Sion Daniel Young walking inside
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Juice star Mawaan Rizwan was presented his Comedy Award by Jayde Adams. They exude funniness!

Mawaan Rizwan with his arm around Jayde Adams
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Jimbo accepted the Drag Award and frankly, we’re just impressed he could walk in this

Jimbo walking towards the stage
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning took home the Culture Award, supported by Jaguar

Jessica Gunning smiling while holding her Attitude Award
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Esther Ghey gave an emotional speech on behalf of her late daughter Brianna – who was honoured with a posthumous Inspiration Award – and was comforted by Jaxon Feeley

Esther Ghey on stage giving a speech standing next to Jaxon Feeley
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Cindy Ngamba was the recipient of the Sport Award, and touched on her amazing story in her speech

Cindy Ngamba walking towards the stage in a jacket and a shirt

The Blessed Madonna took home the Music Award

The Blessed Madonna wearing sunglasses holding her Attitude Award
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Our Ally Award winner Kathy Sledge closed the show with hits like ‘Lost in Music’ and ‘We Are Family’

Kathy Sledge performing on stage

Elton on the cover of Attitude
Elton John on the cover of issue 361 of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Kosmas Pavlos)
