Drag Race’s Sasha Colby says she would return for All Stars All Winners

The ‘GODDESS’ herself, Sasha Colby, has said she would be up for a return to the RuPaul’s Drag Race werkroom. But, it’d have to be an All Stars All Winners season. The season 15 winner was awarded the Drag Award at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar on Wednesday (11 October)

Speaking exclusively to Attitude on the red carpet Sasha didn’t shoot down the idea of her returning to Drag Race.

“I feel like it’s an All Stars All Winners kind of moment, no?” she said. “I love a good competition so I’m always down for an All Stars All Winners.”

Asked who she’d want to go up against, the ‘GODDESS’ singer said: “I don’t know about going up against, but I love Sasha Velour, I love Bob the Drag Queen.

“I would love to see Raja back on the show, even Ra’jah O’Hara would be amazing. There’s so many! But yeah, I love me some Sasha Velour for sure.”

The drag icon also discussed having events like the Attitude Awards, where LGBTQ people come and celebrate each other together.

“It’s so important to have these types of celebrations and events because in a world where we are always having to be holding and fighting for ourselves, it’s nice to let your guard down with people who hold safe space and this is what Attiude’s always about.”

She also had an uplifting message for trans youth around the world.

“I know it’s hard right now. We’re doing the best that we can do to make sure it’s a safer place for when we leave it you all but keep on doing drag, keep on finding your joy, even if it’s locking yourself in your room like I used to do when I was a kid. Look what can happen.”

