Attitude Awards 2023: Mawaan Rizwan, Dylan Mulvaney and more get down at the official afterparty
Famous faces partied through the night amid a celebration of queer splendour
By Dale Fox
The 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar may be over for this year, but memories of it will live on forever – especially those of our official afterparty.
With entertainment courtesy of the fabulous Horse Meat Disco and drinks by Hawksbill Rum and Rozel Vodka, things were lit as our celeb guests partied down till the early hours.
Famous faces including our winners Dylan Mulvaney, Daniel Fletcher, Alex Scott, and Rob Madge got on down amid a celebration of fabulousity and queer splendour at Camden’s Roundhouse.
