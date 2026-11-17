Ashley Roberts from the Pussycat Dolls is confirmed to return to Strictly Come Dancing for the BBC show’s 2026 Christmas special.

Roberts was one of the first two stars announced to join the festive episode, alongside Strictly alum Angela Rippon.

“I am beyond excited to shake my tail feather on that dance floor again” – Ashley Roberts on returning to Strictly Come Dancing

The singer, who finished as runner-up with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev on the programme in 2018, will be paired with Julian Caillon for the Christmas special.

Rippon, who originally danced with professional dancer Kai Widdrington on the programme in 2023, will be paired with Neil Jones.

Roberts said in a news release: “I am beyond excited to shake my tail feather on that dance floor again. The sparkle of the Christmas spirit is almost too much for my heart to handle.

“The experience first time around was unforgettable” – Angela Rippon

“My legs are sore already, but I can’t wait!! Gooped and gagged to be asked back. Let’s have some fun!”

Angela echoed Roberts’ Christmas joy, adding: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning for the Strictly Christmas Special.

“The experience first time around was unforgettable and I can’t wait to be part of the festive celebrations, reunite with the Strictly family and step back onto the dance floor.

“We may even have a little festive tribute to Morecambe and Wise up our sleeves, which makes it all the more special.”

When will the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2026 air?

The 75-minute special will be hosted by the Strictly presenting trio of Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2026 will air on Christmas day, 25 December, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.