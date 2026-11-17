Aaron Taylor-Johnson was spotted filming same-sex romantic scenes with co-star Devon Terrell for upcoming Netflix series Enigma Variations in New York yesterday (16 November 2026).

The series is adapted from the 2017 novel Enigma Variations by André Aciman – the same author as Call Me by Your Name.

Taylor-Johnson plays bisexual lead character Paul, following him through different stages of his life and his relationships with both men and women over a decade.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Devon Terrell in Enigma Variations

AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON KISSING A BOY FOR A MOVIE https://t.co/bQIVQy2kv2 — ໊ (@buffys) November 16, 2026

Terrell plays Manfred. In the novel, he is a German-born tennis player and teacher whom Paul meets at his tennis club. Paul fancies Manfred, but their relationship is put on hold because Manfred already has a boyfriend.

Eventually, Paul and Manfred become a couple and live together.

In newly released images, the pair were photographed kissing on the streets of New York whilst filming an intimate scene for the series.

Enigma Variations cast members

Alongside Taylor-Johnson and Terrell, other confirmed cast members include Alicia Vikander as Claire, Riley Keough as Maud, Sarah Pidgeon as Chloe, Nicholas Podany as Harlan and more.

Netflix describes the series as “an intimate yet sweeping portrait of masculinity, sexuality, and modern love in a world of endless choices. Enigma Variations asks the question: Will we know when we’ve found the one?”

Oliver Hermanus is directing the series, with the original author, André Aciman, serving as executive producer.

Best-known works

Taylor-Johnson is perhaps best known for his roles in Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Bullet Train, whilst viewers might recognise Terrell for his role as a young Barack Obama in the 2016 biographical film Barry.

Netflix is yet to announce a release date for the series.