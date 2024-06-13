Artist reimagines Pride flag as new designs soar across London’s West End

A striking new Pride flag collection has been unveiled across London’s West End, created by artist Adham Faramawy.

The designs, in partnership with Art of London and Art in Mayfair and revealed earlier this week, adorn the skies above Piccadilly.

Faramawy’s aerial display, titled ‘Rainbow Flags’, features a array of vibrant colours, where the edges blur and fold into each other to symbolise the diversity of LGBTQ+ identities.

‘Rainbow Flags’ soaring above Piccadilly in London (Image: David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

Faramawy, a graduate of the prestigious RA Schools, created the artwork from which these flags have been based, whilst a student at the RA Schools.

In parallel, the Art in Mayfair campaign features flag designs by Lizzie Munn, a current student at the RA Schools who will graduate in 2024. Munn’s work titled ‘The sun speaks’ is on view from 10 June until 7 July and takes the form of large-scale print-based installations, which are often shaped by their environment and will hang across Bond Street.

“A sprawling artwork with the sky as its backdrop”

Commenting, Faramawy said: “It is an honour to unveil ‘Rainbow Flags’ in the West End. I look forward to seeing the art soar above the streets this summer as a celebration of the reopening of the RA Schools and as a backdrop to Pride in London.”

Munn at the unveiling of their collection of new flags, ‘The sun speaks’, at Bond Street in London (Image: David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

Munn added: “I’m excited to be involved with this year’s Art in Mayfair and to create a sprawling artwork with the sky as its backdrop. Populated by two visually high-pitched colours, I’ve employed both elements as active materials which are responsive to their site and conditions. The work will be constantly in flux, and always seen anew.”

Mark Williams, Director of Art of London, said: “Every year we look forward to bringing new and exciting public art to the streets of the West End for all to enjoy. We’re thrilled to kick start this in 2024 ahead of the iconic Pride in London with such bright and beautiful flags designed by Adham Faramawy, to reflect the diversity in the heart of the West End.”

Lizzie Munn and Adham Faramawy (Image: David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

Katie Thomas, Associate Director of Bond Street & Mayfair at New West End Company, added: “With the backing of the Royal Academy of Arts, Art in Mayfair continues to flourish and grow, becoming a catalyst for inspiring brands throughout this unique destination to forge exceptional art collaborations, mini exhibitions, showcases, and events.

“Our collaboration with the gifted young artist Lizzie Munn this year has been especially fulfilling, highlighting the significance of the RA Schools as they cultivate, nurture, and champion the next generation of artists in the Capital.”