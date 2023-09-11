Aristotle and Dante director wants to push against trauma narratives in new queer film

The director of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe has said she wants to counter redundant trauma narratives in the new film.

Aristotle and Dante was released in cinemas in the US on Friday (8 September)

It stars Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales as Aristotle and Dante in the coming-of-age drama as the two boys meet and their relationship develops. It’s based on Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s YA novel of the same name.

The film has been adapted by trans-writer-director Aitch Alberto. It also stars Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria, Veronica Falcon, and Kevin Alejandro.

Speaking to People, Alberto said there’s “something for everyone” in the film.

“I wanted to make this because it so plays against the tropes we’ve seen and the stereotypes we’ve seen. I just refuse to play into that,” said Alberto.

She also said she didn’t want to “perpetuate trauma porn” as has been done in many other LGBTQ stories.

“It’s time we start pushing that narrative,” she then continued adding Aristotle and Dante was about “reflecting the world we live in.”

Alberto also wants the film to “give people a different option of how they can look at themselves, how parents could look at their kids.”

Further touching on representation Alberto also said: “This is a story about people we don’t often see on screen. This is a story made by people we don’t often see behind the camera.”

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is out in US cinemas now. A UK release has not been confirmed.