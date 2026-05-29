Ariana Grande releases first petal single ‘hate that i made you love me’

Ariana Grande has released her new single ‘hate that i made you love me’, the first track from her eighth studio album petal.

Co-written and produced by Grande alongside longtime collaborators Max Martin and ILYA, the song arrived today (29 May) after weeks of teasing from the singer. Grande previously described it as “one of my favorite songs I’ll ever write”.

The track is accompanied by a comic book-inspired lyric video, while an official music video directed by Christian Breslauer is due to premiere on 1 June.

The single serves as the latest preview of petal

‘hate that i made you love me’ marks Grande’s first major music release since eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead in 2025, following a period in which she focused heavily on her acting career. During that time, she earned widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo in Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

The single serves as the latest preview of petal, which Grande has described as a project about growth and resilience. Speaking about the album earlier this month, the singer said it came from a more uninhibited place and called it “a little feral.”

The release arrives just ahead of Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first major tour in seven years.

When does Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour begin?

The shows, produced by Live Nation, begin on 6 June at Oakland Arena in California and span major arenas across North America before heading to the UK in August, including a five-night run at London’s O2 Arena from 15 to 23 August.

Speaking on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the star said the tour may be her “last hurrah”.

On the reasons she might pause touring, Grande said: “I think I just am feeling a lot more connected to myself and my art since I started doing different things.”

petal is released on 31 July.