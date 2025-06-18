Ariana Grande confirms death of grandmother ‘Nonna’ in touching tribute

Wicked star Ariana Grande and her brother Frankie took to Instagram last night to announce the death of their grandmother Marjorie Grande, known to many as “Nonna” – she was 99.

Ariana broke the news to her followers by resharing a statement posted by her mother, Joan Grande, about Marjorie’s death.

It said: “We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away. Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks.”

Ariana posted a black-and-white photo of Marjorie on her wedding day to her Instagram grid.

She captioned the photo of her grandmother and grandfather, Frank: “forever.”

“My safe place” – Frankie Grande

Her brother Frankie also paid tribute to their late “Nonna” with a carousel of images capturing special moments they shared over the years. In the caption, Frankie wrote: “You always called me the apple of your eye, Nonna, and you have always been mine. A best friend. My safe place.

“I honestly don’t know how this world turns without you in it.”

Celebrities, friends and fans flooded the siblings’ social media posts with messages of love and support.

Among them were Ariana’s close friend and former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies, singer Jade Thirlwall and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Known for her close relationship with Ariana, Marjorie often accompanied her granddaughter to events, red carpets and award nights. A touching moment between the two women came at the 2018 VMAs, where Marjorie stood on stage beside Ariana during her performance of ‘God Is A Woman’.

Born in 1925, Marjorie made history for being the most senior person to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after her voice appeared in Ariana’s song ‘Ordinary Things’ in 2024. The feature included a moment where her “Nonna” gave Ariana some relationship advice: “Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight.”

Ariana told a reporter at the 2025 Golden Globes that her grandmother was the second person she told when she found out about her nomination for Best Supporting Actress for starring as Glinda in the 2024 film Wicked.

“Beautiful, extraordinary life” – Grande family

In the statement reposted by Ariana, the family, signing off as “Love, the Grandes”, thanked fans for their “love, support, and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.”