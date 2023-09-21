Angelica Ross says American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts has ‘apologised’ for ‘transphobic comment’

American Horror Story star Angelica Ross says Emma Roberts has now apologised after an alleged transphobic comment made on set.

The pair both appeared in multiple episodes of the long-running show’s ninth season back in 2019.

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday (19 September) Ross, who is transgender, claimed Roberts jokingly accused her of “being mean” during a filming break.

A crew member then stepped in to diffuse the situation, according to Ross: “Okay ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.”

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally” – Angelica Ross

Roberts is claimed to have replied with a transphobic remark, where she misgendered Ross, by saying: “Don’t you mean lady?”

Ross added of the aftermath on the Live: “She covers her mouth and goes back here. But she can’t see I’m looking at her deadass like, ‘What the f**k did you say?’”

She continued: “I was trying to process the f**k she just said. I’m standing there and she walked away. My blood is boiling… If I say something it’s going to be me that’s the problem.”

Now, the actress has said Roberts has reached out to her to offer up a private apology for her alleged comments

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally,’ she wrote on the social media site.

“I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

Ross said she’d been concerned to speak up on the incident that left her blood “boiling” as she feared possible repercussions.

“I’m like, if I say something, it’s gonna be me that’s the problem,” she said.

“I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing. They got repercussions from it.”

“Not her, they did. So when I saw that happen, I was just like I’m done. I’m done. I didn’t speak to that b**** the entire time after that,” she added.

Attitude has contacted representatives of Emma and Angelica for comment.