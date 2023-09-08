Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian star in creepy new AHS: Delicate trailer

The upcoming series American Horror Story: Delicate has got its first full-length trailer and it’s… creepy.

This series has been adapted from Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition. The novel centres on a woman who is convinced someone is trying to prevent her from falling pregnant.

The series will star Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Roberts leads as A-list actress, Anna, who appears to be living the perfect life minus a baby.

However, it’s not long before Anna’s suspicions about a stalker become apparent. “You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares,” Kim Kardashian’s character, publicist Siobhan Walsh, observes.

As Anna’s pregnancy is confirmed the creepiness begins to rachet up.

Anna is then asked by Walsh: “Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?” Anna’s reply: “Yes.”

From there, things get creepier still and we see Anna and Siobhan looking into a cracked mirror with the words “Don’t do it Anna” written in red.

It seems everyone in Anna’s life begins to turn on her as more dramatic images flash between scenes.

“Get away from my baby” Anna then screams as Siobhan quietly sings ‘Rockabye baby’. Eery!

The first part of AHS: Delicate will premiere on FX on 20 September and on Hulu a day later. The second part has not been given an air date yet.