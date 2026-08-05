Andrew Scott opens BFI London Film Festival with gay role in Elsinore

BFI London Film Festival has announced its opening and closing works for October 2026, with Andrew Scott in Elsinore leading the event.

Marking the film’s European premiere at the 70th BFI London Film Festival on 7 October 2026, cast members are expected to attend.

Elsinore tells the true story of Ian Charleson (Scott), the acclaimed gay actor who prepared to play Hamlet at London’s National Theatre whilst fighting an AIDS-related illness. He passed away at the age of 40 on 6 January 1990.

Andrew Scott produces and stars in Elsinore

BAFTA-nominated Simon Stone directed the film, written by BAFTA winner and Golden Globe nominee Stephen Beresford, with Scott producing the project.

Stone praised Scott’s performance in a news release, saying: “We are so lucky to have Andrew Scott, a London Hamlet himself, breathing delicate, inspiring life into this beautiful story. I can’t wait to share it with the hometown audience!”

Who features in Elsinore?

Scott stars alongside actress Olivia Colman, who plays Charleson’s doctor. The supporting cast includes Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, Monica Dolan, Juliet Stevenson, Joe Locke, Adeel Akhtar, Matthew Beard, David Dawson, Kadiff Kirwan, Dickie Beau and Peter Mullan.

BFI London Film Festival Artistic Director Kristy Matheson praised the film, saying: “Anchored by Andrew Scott’s astounding central performance, few films will leave a lasting imprint on audiences this year quite like Elsinore.

“We could not be prouder to open the 70th edition of the BFI London Film Festival with Elsinore, a film that centres community, resistance and the triumph of art.”

The film will be released by STUDIOCANAL in UK cinemas on 29 January 2027.

The Debut closes BFI London Film Festival

Julianne Moore in The Debut (Image: Lionsgate)

Closing BFI 2026 is Jesse Eisenberg’s The Debut on 18 October, marking its UK premiere at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Julianne Moore will star as lead Mona Friedman, a shy, unassuming housewife who is unexpectedly cast in a local New Jersey community theatre production of an original musical and spirals into intense method acting.

The film will also feature Jesse Eisenberg, Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu, Bernadette Peters, Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper, Maulik Pancholy and Bonnie Milligan.

Lionsgate is to release THE DEBUT in UK cinemas on 15 January 2027.