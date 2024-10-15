Alice Oseman shares an update on the future of Heartstopper

While Heartstopper‘s third season has only just dropped on Netflix, fans of the LGBTQ+ teen drama (including us!) are already eagerly anticipating when we might see more of the romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke).

Luckily, series creator and author of the Heartstopper graphic novels, Alice Oseman, is coming through with the goods.

In an interview with Tudum, Netflix’s official companion site, the 29-year-old writer said that “there are a lot of moving parts to account for” when it came to any concrete dates for Heartstopper‘s next outing.

“I am very sad that it’s going to end” – Alice Oseman on Heartstopper

“In terms of the show, obviously there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” they said.

However, Oseman noted that before the show could continue, they needed to finish writing the sixth, and final, graphic novel in the series, admitting they were “very much at the beginning” of that process.

“I’m coming towards the end of the story now, which is a very bittersweet feeling,” they said. “I love Heartstopper so much, so I am very sad that it’s going to end, but I’m ready to tell the end of that story.”

They added: “I feel like viewers of the show hopefully know that I’m very open and honest online about the process and what’s going on with production. So of course, I will share anything when I’m able to — but that’s all there is at the moment.”

Given Heartstopper‘s third season covered the events of the fourth and fifth volumes in the graphic novel series, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any more episodes of the show until Oseman has finished up with the final volume.

Until that moment arrives, you can stream seasons one-to-three of Heartstopper on Netflix now.