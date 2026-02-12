Alan Carr and Amanda Holden are cast in major Pixar film alongside Meryl Streep

Alan Carr is heading into the world of Pixar, with the comedian confirmed as part of the UK voice cast for the studio’s upcoming animated film Hoppers.

Carr will voice a character called Alan the Squirrel in the British version of the comedy adventure, while longtime friend Amanda Holden lends her voice to Amanda the Spider. The pair join an ensemble led by Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm, with Meryl Streep also among the film’s voice stars.

Of joining the project, Carr said: “I couldn’t be happier jumping into the recording booth to take on the role of Alan the Squirrel. Being in a Pixar film is a dream come true.”

“When Disney calls, you answer!” – Amanda Holden on joining Hoppers with Alan Carr

Holden added that she was “thrilled” to be involved, saying: “When Disney calls, you answer!”

The casting announcement arrives during a busy period for Carr, who has several projects in development across film and television. The Celebrity Traitors winner has recently been linked to new factual entertainment series, including a Prime Video travelogue titled The F** It List*, featuring Jack Dee, Tom Allen and Joanne McNally. He is also attached to Castle Man, a Disney+ series documenting his attempt to buy and run a Scottish castle.

Hoppers centres on Mabel, an animal lover voiced by Curda, who uses experimental technology that allows humans to transfer their consciousness into robotic animals. By placing her mind inside a lifelike beaver, she is able to communicate directly with wildlife and uncover a hidden world beyond human perception.

Who else stars in Hoppers?

As Mabel navigates the animal kingdom, she forms alliances with other creatures, including a beaver leader called King George, while facing opposition from a human mayor voiced by Hamm. The film’s wider voice cast also features Dave Franco, Kathy Najimy and a number of comedians and character actors alongside Streep.

Directed by We Bare Bears creator Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, the project marks Pixar’s latest original animated feature rather than a sequel to an existing franchise.

Hoppers is set for a UK release on March 6.