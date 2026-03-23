Beauty in Black actor Xavier Smalls apologises for labelling LGBTQ+ people an ‘abomination’

Beauty in Black actor Xavier Smalls has issued an apology after facing backlash over a resurfaced Instagram Live in which he described LGBTQ+ people as sinful.

The livestream was reportedly recorded last month (7 February) by Instagram user Paul Poulos, who published the broadcast weeks later.

In the video, Smalls begins by addressing his followers about faith, later responding to a comment made by Poulos asking whether LGBTQ+ people should be condemned.

“These are all sins that God doesn’t tolerate” – Xavier Smalls labelling the LGBTQ+ community an “abomination”

Smalls replied: “That goes for other sinners. Scoffers, mockers, liars, all things that are an abomination. It’s not just the LGBT. If you’re drunk, if you’re an alcoholic, if you’re a murderer, these are all sins that God doesn’t tolerate.”

Since the resurfaced broadcast went viral, Smalls has issued a public apology on his Instagram, saying sorry to those he may have offended.

The 28-year-old actor said: “After looking back at what I said on my Instagram Live, I have taken the time to listen, really listen, through very different eyes and ears to understand why some people felt judged and dismissed. I understand now how my approach may have lacked the love, humility, and awareness that I believe God calls us to have.”

“They did not condemn me, but instead helped me gain greater insight and understanding” – Smalls apologising for his anti-LGBTQ+ remark

“Since the resurfacing of that clip, some very smart people who care greatly about me have helped me truly understand how hurtful my words were and the damage they could create. They shared their perspective with me and corrected me in love. They did not condemn me, but instead helped me gain greater insight and understanding,” he added.

He said he had received education from those around him on suicide among LGBTQ+ teens, drawing on the case of Tyler Clementi, who took his own life in 2010 at just 18 years old.

The same month Clementi died, four other Americans were reported to have died by suicide after being discriminated against because of their sexuality.

“Hearing these stories helped me see more clearly” – Smalls admitting to learning from his mistake

Drawing on specific cases, Smalls added: “They helped me better understand that in some parts of this world people are still bullied, harmed, and even killed because they are gay. Hearing these stories helped me see more clearly why words can carry so much weight.”

“Allow me to be very clear about my heart and intentions. Nothing I shared was meant to condemn or harm anyone. Every human being deserves dignity, compassion, and most importantly love,” he added.

Taking “full accountability”, he said he regrets his choice of words and continues to learn from his mistake. “1 am truly sorry for any pain or hurt that my words caused. Please do not let anyone make you feel less than, including me. I will do better,” Smalls concluded.

The actor is best known for playing Angel, a male stripper, in the Netflix‘s Beauty in Black, which debuted in 2024, featuring the likes of Ts Madison.