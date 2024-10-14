Carlo Arrechea publicly comes out in moving letter to younger self: ‘I don’t want to hide’

Cuban American Carlo Arrechea has publicly come out in a moving open letter to his younger self, saying: “I just want to be who the f**k I want to be.”

Arrechea, 34, shared the open letter with US publication Out, which published the star’s words last Friday (11 October 2024).

The star is known for roles in telenovelas for Telemundo and Univisió, plus Nickelodeon’s Grachi.

“Do I need to be exposed, vulnerable, and share my truth?” – Carlo Arrechea

Carlo starts the letter by saying: “Do we have to talk about it? Do I need to be exposed, vulnerable, and share my truth? As I write these words, I wrestle with these questions. But deep down, I know the answer: yes.”

Later in the letter, the star says: “Labels — how I despise them. Society clings to these definitions, eager to categorize us by who we love rather than who we are. For so long, I denied parts of myself, unsure how to embrace the complexity of my identity. But I’ve come to realise that while the world may not fully understand bisexuality, my journey is uniquely mine.”

He signs off the letter by saying: “So let this be my declaration: I embrace every facet of my being and refuse to hide any longer. My truth is my strength, and I will share it boldly — not just for myself, but for those still searching for their light. This journey is a testament to the beauty of being true to oneself.”

In an accompanying interview with the outlet, Carlo said: “I just want to be who the f*ck I want to be and live as my authentic self. I don’t want to hide.”

Carlos is the latest in the list of LGBTQ stars who came out in 2023, including Billie Eilish, Bella Ramsey and Joe Locke.