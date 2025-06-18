John Grant stars in bold new queer ballet based on A Single Man, coming to Manchester this summer

A bold new interpretation of A Single Man – Christopher Isherwood’s iconic 1964 novel – will make its world premiere at Manchester’s Aviva Studios, home of Factory International, from 2–6 July.

Co-produced by the Royal Ballet and Factory International as part of the latter’s MIF25 festival, the production blends live music, contemporary dance and ballet in a unique staging of one of queer literature’s most enduring works.

Directed and choreographed by Jonathan Watkins, founder of Ballet Queer – the UK’s first LGBTQ+ ballet company – the production explores themes of sexuality, grief and identity through movement and music.

US singer-songwriter John Grant performs on stage throughout, voicing the internal thoughts of George, the novel’s central character. Known for his powerful lyricism, Grant has created a series of original songs in collaboration with composer Jasmin Kent Rodgman, performed live each night alongside innovative classical ensemble Manchester Collective.

John Grant performs the voice of George (Image: Provided)

Former Royal Ballet Principal Ed Watson takes on the physical role of George, a gay professor navigating a day of grief and reflection following the sudden death of his partner, Jim. On Saturday 5 July, the role will be performed by award-winning choreographer and performer Jonathan Goddard.

The show brings together a world-class creative team. Original costume design concepts are by Oscar-winning Holly Waddington (Poor Things) and costume designer Eleanor Bull, with a sculptural set by Chiara Stephenson, known for her work with SZA, Lorde and Björk. Lighting is by Simisola Majekodunmi, whose atmospheric design adds another emotional layer to the story.

Ed Watson plays the physical role of George (Image: Provided)

A Single Man synopsis Based on Christopher Isherwood’s landmark 1964 novel, A Single Man follows a day in the life of George, a gay, middle-aged professor living in 1960s California. Grieving the sudden loss of his long-term partner, Jim, George drifts through the hours questioning whether life is still worth living – while seeking brief moments of connection with the world around him. As he encounters friends, strangers and memories, the piece unfolds as a layered portrait of love, loss and identity. In this new staging, George’s inner voice is performed live by John Grant, while his physical presence is danced by Ed Watson. Together, they capture the complexity of grief – and the quiet hope that something might still lie ahead.

Isherwood’s novel – already immortalised in Tom Ford’s film adaptation starring Colin Firth – is widely recognised as a landmark in LGBTQ+ fiction. This new stage version invites audiences to experience it through a different lens, using movement, sound and visual design to draw out its emotional core.

Whether you’re drawn to dance or literature (or just very beautiful men in tights), A Single Man offers a fresh way into a classic story about queer love and what it means to be human.

Following its Manchester run, the production transfers to the Royal Opera House’s Linbury Theatre from 8–20 September.