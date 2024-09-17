Pete Burns: Previously unseen images of pop star go on display in Wirral village he grew up in

Pete Burns is a picture of fresh-faced charisma in previously unseen photographs going on display near the pop star’s childhood home.

The images are part of a new exhibition dedicated to Pete’s band Dead or Alive and Liverpool’s late 70s-early 80s music scene.

The show is called Total Stranger – the same name as one of the band’s signature songs.

(Image: © Francesco Mellina) (Image: © Francesco Mellina) (Image: © Francesco Mellina)

The show opens this weekend at Bridge Cottage Gallery in Port Sunlight in Wirral – the quaint village Pete grew up in.

“I became friends with Pete after he caught my eye at the legendary Eric’s Club on Mathew Street”

The show brings to life the early music days of the Celebrity Big Brother star through the eye of photographer Francesco Mellina.

The exhibition will run until January 2025 and is comprised of over 40 photographs.

Francesco said: “I am very pleased to be presenting this exhibition of my photographs in Port Sunlight, many of which have never been on display.

“I think many people will be fascinated to see these early photos of Pete Burns and Dead or Alive, as they capture their youthfulness and give an interesting glimpse into an exciting time in Liverpool’s club scene.

“I became friends with Pete after he caught my eye at the legendary Eric’s Club on Mathew Street and I asked if I could photograph him. I think he would be delighted to see these photographs now on display in his native village.”

Dead or Alive scored the number one hit ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’ in 1984. The group are also remembered for hits like ‘Lover Come Back To Me’ and ‘My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me to the Doctor)’, plus the top 10 album Youthquake.

Pete died in 2016 of sudden cardiac arrest.

Total Stranger is open from 21 September until 19 January 2025.