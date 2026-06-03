Adele to star in Anne Rice adaptation directed by Tom Ford – plus 4 more LGBTQ-themed films coming soon

Stop everything! Did you know Adele – yes, actual Adele – will make her acting debut in Anne Rice adaptation Cry to Heaven this year?! And that Tom Ford is directing and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer is co-starring? Here’s the intel you need, on this and the other major LGBTQ films coming this year…

On the Sea

To windswept Wales, and a rural queer drama that, based on the handsomeness of stars Barry Ward and Lorne MacFadyen, and the rugged beauty of the landscapes they’re brooding against, is giving us serious God’s Own Country meets Brokeback Mountain vibes. With two sold out screenings at this year’s BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival under its belt, this romantic drama from director-screenwriter Helen Walsh, exploring the effect of a gay affair on a remote fishing community, is firmly on our radar.

Release date to be confirmed

Stop! That! Train!

Come on – the name alone is compellingly ridiculous! Just when we thought our drag fatigue had reached the point of no return, RuPaul and the team at World of Wonder serve a curveball – an action comedy set in the Drag Race universe, with Universal Pictures handling international distribution, suggesting… potential blockbuster status? – proving there’s life in the old dog yet.

The production values look suitably high gloss, and the cast list is stellar: Ginger Minj, Jujubee, and Ru himself will star, with drag royalty Symone, Latrice Royale and Brooke Lynn Hytes also set to appear. Although we’ll probably end up more curious about those who get snubbed – and how they react!

Coming to US cinemas on 12 June 2026

Heartstopper Forever

Four years after the hit Netflix show changed television forever – with Attitude landing a cover with the show’s core four stars just as they were breaking through – the wholesome teen drama about queer love and friendship concludes with a feature length film.

Teasing the storyline in an interview earlier this year, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman said: “I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it. At 18 and 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives. Many teenage relationships don’t survive that pivotal moment of change. Are Nick and Charlie a forever love? If they are, why? I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple – from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future.”



Coming to Netflix on 17 July

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

Jane Schoenbrun’s last film, the sci-fi-horror I Saw the TV Glow, is one of the most important trans-themed films ever made. As such, we are awaiting their follow-up with an eagerness we’ve never felt before. It will star Emmy-winners Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, Sex Education).

The film seemingly mines the horror genre for self-referential layering in the hall-of-mirrors-style of Scream and its self-contained Stab franchise: it follows an ambitious young director who, in taking the reins of the Camp Miasma slasher franchise – now off the boil after years of dwindling sequels – visits the first film’s now-reclusive lead actress. (Is this Gillian’s Greta Garbo moment?!) According to the film’s official logline, ‘two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.’ We can’t wait.

Coming August 2026

Cry to Heaven

Some films simply overflow with cultural relevance on arrival, and this might be one of them. Based on the 1982 novel by Interview with the Vampire writer Anne Rice, this Rome-set historical drama follows two Italian castratis – male singers castrated before puberty to preserve their singing voices. Given it is directed by well-connected fashion icon Tom Ford (A Single Man, Nocturnal Animals), it has a cast list for the ages: Hunter Schafer, Nicholas Hoult, Colin Firth, Thandiwe Newton, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Pedro Pascal’s sister Lux, and finally, and Adele. Yes, Adele. (Let that sink in: Adele.)

Release date to be confirmed