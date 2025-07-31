15 of the best LGBTQ+ shows hitting Edinburgh Fringe 2025

As Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 begins, the city is host to an array of queer acts from around the world to demonstrate their talents: comedy, music, theatre and more. Here, Attitude recommends 15 of the best LGBTQ+ acts hitting the Fringe, the biggest arts festival in the world, this summer.

James Barr – Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex To My Mum)

Attitude’s very own James Barr is best known as a radio personality, TikTok funnyman and stand-up circuit regular. That’s why his new show title may be a surprising one – tackling the serious issue of domestic violence – but as Barr said himself in a recent interview, he used to joke about dicks, and now he jokes about trauma. The show is certain to be one that moves, informs, and prompts many a laugh.

Jonny Woo – Suburbia

Queer idol and longtime figurehead of London’s bustling queer community, Jonny Woo returns to the stage with his trademark sharp with, gender-bending style and poetic storytelling. Reflecting on 50 years of life, he seeks to deep dive in this memoir style show, reflecting on his life from humble beginnings in the Medway Towns to being an icon of the LGBT+ scene. Always honest, funny and no doubt a little bit naked, Woo’s journey of a life captured within one hour promises to be deeply personal.

Desiree Burch – The Golden Wrath

A darling of television and much-loved comic, you will no doubt recognize Desiree from her on-screen appearances in everything from Live At The Apollo to Taskmaster. If not, you’ll certainly recognise her voice from her hysterical narration on Too Hot To Handle. Now, you can get up close and personal with the bisexual star of stage and screen for her new Edinburgh show that tackles the midlife crisis and finding the joy in self-acceptance as you begin to feel that time is running out. No doubt this will be one of the most popular shows this summer with one of the biggest names in the business.

Best Of So You Think You’re Funny 2025

So You Think You’re Funny is one of the UK’s biggest comedy competitions, and this show offers a platform for three of its most talented finalists, two of whom are LGBTQ+. Ciara O’Connor is not only very funny indeed but offers an important and reflective witty take on both the biggest political issues and the absurdity of the everyday as a trans woman. She is joined by all-round talent Fab Goualin, a self-professed storyteller who draws on his experiences as a man of French-Nigerian descent to discuss stereotyping and identity with a cool wit and strong sense of style. Finishing the bill is Bert Broadbent, offering some of London’s best homegrown comic talent.

Tim Benzie – Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote

Are you a crime television fanatic? Have you always thought you could solve a mystery quicker than Jessica Fletcher on a mobility scooter? Well, now you can thanks to Tim Benzie’s brilliant interactive experience. A viewing party of a classic episode of the iconic Murder She Wrote, the audience are encouraged to beat the quick wits of the brilliant Jessica so famously portrayed by queer icon Angela Lansbury. A cult hit across the UK now takes up home in Edinburgh throughout August.

Sophie Garrard – Poor Little Rich Girl

Growing up rich isn’t easy. At least, it isn’t if you’re Sophie Garrard, the rising it-girl of the comedy circuit. At once awfully posh and endearingly funny, Garrard explores the struggles of keeping up appearances in a society glossed over with an Instagram filter. But with a family secret bubbling underneath the surface, will it be revealed that beneath the brat lies vulnerability and heart?

Jordan Gray – Is That A Cock In Your Pocket Or Are You Here To Kill Me?

Jordan Gray, comedian and musical talent, made headlines in October 2022 when she spontaneously stripped mid live broadcast on Channel 4 revealing both her breasts and her penis. Punk and powerful, her latest show asks – how does one follow a showstopping antic that thrust her into the national news? Hailed for her groundbreaking representation, the quickly delivered punches of joke on joke are punctuated by musical moments and intimate tenderness to remind us all that trans people are just as flawed and funny as the rest of us.

Lianna Holston and Michael Mcpheat – Starter Pack

A split bill of two of London’s finest, Lianna Holston and Michael McPheat offer up their own unique brand of contrasting comedy. The apologetically American Lianna offers deadpan, absurdist humour, the punchiest jokes offered with a tone of solemnity, seriousness and irony. Michael, in contrast, everybody’s gay best friend, offers high-energy buffoonery and exudes warmth. A fun pact show is guaranteed.

David Ian – Am I Mean?

David Ian may be best known for his famed audience work at the Queer Comedy Club that has the audience squirming as he needles them with a barrage of playful jibes. But is he mean? An origin story, David’s second Edinburgh show looks behind the on-stage persona to ask, where does his cruel wit come from, and is the callous crowd worker who he really wants to be? Smart, thoughtful and reflective, this insightful and funny show is a brilliant sequel to (Just A) Perfect Gay.

Pedro Leandro – Soft Animal

I could lather the magnetising Pedro Leandro with relentless praise after his side-splitting previews – but would my compliments ever be enough? So the comedian explores in his debut show that explores the struggles of grappling with being an over achiever who always feels the need to do more. Inspired by seminal queer text The Velvet Rage, Leandro grapples with the struggles of balancing critical success with gay shame – a highly relatable theme that will no doubt ring true with queer audiences at Edinburgh.

Kathy Maniura – Cycling Man

Kathy Maniura takes character comedy to unexpected depths – in previous show Objectified she brought to life everything from a sexy airpod to a disgruntled right wing abandoned armchair. Now, she is back as drag king character, Cycling Man, the posh and obnoxious figure pedestrians dive out of the way of as he speeds by in a bid to avoid realities of his divorce, empty career and impending midlife crisis. Absolutely madcap, this will be unlike anything else you see at the Fringe.

Jessie Nixon – Don’t Make Me Regret This

Rising star Jessie Nixon has graced TV, socials and supported some of the biggest comedians in the industry – Fern Brady, Alfie Brown and Lou Sanders. Her latest show comes with an invitation to all of the weird girls, and her unpredictable, biting, and quick-on-her-feet humor has quickly won her an army of queer fans too. A confessional, playful, political show that is both bold, brash and uncompromising, Jessie will make you squirm in your seat and laugh very loudly indeed.

Bryan Safi – Are You Mad At Me?

Star of 9-1-1 and self-declared people pleaser, Bryan Safi describes his latest show as a ‘theatrical unraveling’. Starting his comedy career through The Groundlings programme in LA, Safi is jetting back to Edinburgh to explore the many intersections of his queer identity through both punchlines and musica covers – including a re-worded ‘Cold Hearted Snake’ by Paula Abdul. With his brand of fun and silliness and with a wild streak, this is sure to be another hit show.

Su Mi – This Motherphucker

Offering a drag performance art unlike any other, the anti-clown herself Su Mi – who returns from an eight show stint at the iconic Glastonbury Festival – will bring her brand of creative chaos to Edinburgh. Promising a show that is raw, in-your-face, and very silly, there is no doubt that she will also bring her extraordinary fashion and bonkers energy to tap into the inner-children of the audience. A raucous time is to be expected.

The Queer Comedy Club / Gag Race

The QCC has long been established as the home of queer comedy in London. Once again, they treat the Edinburgh scene to not one but two daily shows – a ‘best of’ show with nightly spot from an array of queer talent, and Gag Race, a competition for new comedians to serve charisma, unique, nerve, talent alongside a lot of very funny jokes. The best platform for a queer comedy buffet at the Fringe.