12 of our favourite signs from Trans Pride Brighton

More than 30,000 people took part in Trans Pride Brighton this Saturday (15 July) gone.

While the day’s proceedings may have been slightly disrupted due to the weather, the march and other events still went ahead.

2023 marked ten years of Trans Pride Brighton and this year’s event was just as full of love and joy as always.

And just like always people were creative with their signs and placards. Others were matter-of-fact and to the point.

We managed to capture a few we quite liked.

“Let’s tackle transphobia” (Image: Zenhofer) “Trans Rights are Human Rights” (Image: Zenhofer) “Nice gender bro! Did your mom pick it out for you?” (Image: Zenhofer) “Trans rights now” (Image: Zenhofer) “Trans girls are real girls” (Image: Zenhofer) “Protect our trans youth from Rishi” (Image: Zenhofer)

“Acceptance saves lives” (Image: Zenhofer) “Trans existence is world enrichment” (Image: Zenhofer) “Pirates were queer as fuck” (Image: Zenhofer) “Trans love” (Image: Zenhofer) “Trans lives are more important than cis feelings” (Image: Zenhofer) “No more dead trans kids” (Image: Zenhofer)

Posting on Twitter on Sunday (16 July) Trans Pride Brighton’s organisers thanked people for turning out.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who showed up despite the many many setbacks we’ve all had to deal with this weekend.”

They also said that people’s support “has meant to us this weekend. Together we have fought the earth, wind, rain and fire and trans joy has been triumphant over everything!”