17 July 2023 11:01 AM

Trans Pride Brighton in 12 beautiful images

More than 30,000 people turned out on Saturday (15 July) for Trans Pride Brighton's biggest event yet.

By Alastair James

Trans Pride Brighton
Trans Pride Brighton took place over the weekend (Image: Zenhofer)

Trans Pride Brighton celebrated its tenth anniversary over the weekend with its biggest turnout ever.

More than 30,000 people are estimated to have shown up in solidarity with trans people in a stunning display of love.

Trans Pride Brighton's Sarah Savage
Trans Pride Brighton’s Sarah Savage (Image: Zenhofer)
Trans Pride Brighton
People attending Trans Pride Brighton (Image: Zenhofer)
Trans Pride Brighton
Trans Pride Brighton had its biggest turnout ever (Image: Zenhofer)
Trans Pride Brighton
Love and joy were evident (Image: Zenhofer)
Trans Pride Brighton
Brighton was awash in the colours of the trans flag (Image: Zenhofer)
TPB
More than 30,000 people turned out (Image: Zenhofer)

Attitude attended and captured these 12 beautiful images that demonstrate the trans power, love, and joy felt throughout the city.

TPB
One marcher (Image: Zenhofer)
TPB
Everyone turned out (Image: Zenhofer)
TPB
Marchers (Image: Zenhofer)
TPB
Trans Pride marcher (Image: Zenhofer)
TPB
The community was out in force (Image: Zenhofer)
TPB
Trans power and love was on show (Image: Zenhofer)

Taking place on Saturday (15 July) proceedings had to change due to “extreme weather conditions.” This meant events due to be held at Brunswick Square were held in various venues around central Brighton. This also impacted the march route.

“It’s still our 10 year anniversary,” Trans Pride Brighton tweeted explaining the issues. “So let’s make this year one to remember despite the weather!”

A fire at the Royal Albion hotel on Saturday also meant the planned beach party on Sunday had to be cancelled. Trans Pride also offered to help relocate anyone affected by the fire in which no one was injured.

“It’s a triumph of cooperation and community”

Attitude recently honoured one of the event’s organisers, Sarah Savage, at the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards, in association with Magnum.

“It’s a triumph of cooperation and community,” Sarah told us of Trans Pride Brighton which started in 2013.

“Being able to have a Trans Pride event when I was young would’ve been life-changing. Creating a moment where someone feels so accepted and loved is magical and can’t be beat. That’s why Trans Pride should be in every city around the country.”

