Win the new Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur range plus Magic Cream

To celebrate the launch of the stunning new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur collection, Charlotte Tilbury is giving a full set away to two Attitude readers! The British beauty brand is also throwing in the celeb-adored Charlotte’s Magic Cream for good measure. Yum.

Drawing inspiration from Charlotte’s award-winning Airbrush Flawless line, the new liquid lipstick line combines a modern matte finish with intense hydration. Its Powder Blur technology delivers a flawless matte look without the typical issues of dryness, creasing, feathering, or settling into fine lines.

The moisturising Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur range is available in eight shades, including Nude Blur, Pillow Talk Blur, and Ruby Blur. The line caters to every mood, whether it calls for a diffused appearance or a more striking look.

The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur range comes in eight stunning shades. (Image: Charlotte Tilbury)

The range is available through the shiny new Charlotte Tilbury app, which is available to download now. Among its features is an AI-powered tool that helps users find suitable skin care and makeup products. It’s just like having a mini Charlotte in your phone!

Early access to exclusive products

The Charlotte Tilbury app also gives users early access to new products. This includes exclusive items only available through the app – including the new Lip Blur range. Within the app, users can also explore a library of makeup tutorials that cater to skill levels from beginner to pro.

Also included in the giveaway is the iconic Charlotte’s Magic Cream. Charlotte says that she created this product to instantly rejuvenate the tired skin of models backstage. It’s a secret weapon of many of our favourite celebs, including Kate Moss and Khloe Kardashian. Gigi Hadid is also a fan – as well as the face of the new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur range.

To enter the giveaway, simply click here and fill in your details. The two winners will be contacted by the end of July. Please note that the giveaway is only open to those residing in the UK.

If the anticipation is too much, you can order your own Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur from the Charlotte Tilbury app right now.