Elton John and David Furnish named patrons of UK’s first LGBTQ+ museum

Elton John and David Furnish have been named patrons of Queer Britain, the UK’s first museum dedicated to preserving LGBTQ+ history.

“We’re honoured to welcome Elton and his husband, David Furnish, as our newest Patrons,” reads a post on the museum’s Instagram announcing the patronage. “Visitors to our museum may already know that a deeply moving letter from Elton John is displayed in our gallery. We’re proud to share space with his words and with his ongoing support.”

Speaking about their new patronage, Elton and David explained: “A lot of the UK’s LGBTQ+ history is unseen and unheard, or has been purposefully hidden away. It’s wonderful to now have a UK museum dedicated to preserving and reclaiming LGBTQ+ history while inspiring future generations. It’s a museum for everyone – to learn, understand, and embrace what it means to be LGBTQ+ today. We are both delighted to support Queer Britain as Patrons.”

The museum, which opened its doors in Kings Cross in 2022, recently unveiled plans for a major transformation of its permanent collection which will see the gallery divided into six themed displays, rotating stories from across the LGBTQ+ community. This redevelopment is due to be complete by 2026.

This year the museum is hosting a number of special exhibitions, including one which is currently on view on the history of Jimmy Somerville and Bronski Beat, marking 40 years since the band’s seminal debut album was released.

“This isn’t about me. It’s about a time and place and the politics and life as a gay man. Time passed and so did laws and attitudes,” Somerville commented on the exhibition. “Fast forward and here we are today a time full of hate, discrimination and the rolling back of laws and attitudes, in some places I never dreamed it could happen.

“So today, like back in the day, take nothing for granted and be visible and be loud ….WE’RE HERE, WE’RE QUEER…GET OVER IT!”

Upcoming coming exhibitions include one on 20 years of Black Pride in the UK, and an exhibition of the Terry Higgins Memorial Quilt.