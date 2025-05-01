BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! launches podcast hosted by Virgin Radio presenter Graeme Smith

BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!, the bi-annual queer photography magazine, has announced the launch of its podcast series, to be hosted by Virgin Radio UK presenter Graeme Smith.

The podcast, which went live this week, uses recordings of the conversations which take place at the brand’s weekly event series entitled BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! MEETS.

There are currently six episodes out, including a conversation with Attitude Editor-in-Chief Cliff Joannou about his life and career. Also available to listen to now are chats with photographers like Charles Moriarty, Tyler Udall, Stuart Linden Rhodes, Sebastian Perinotti, Mauricio A Rodriguez and Sean Patrick Watters.

The podcast also includes interviews with director Joe Stephenson, artist AdeY, and LGBTQ+ musician Dont Make This Weird.

The podcast is the latest expansion of the BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! brand, following the opening of the BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Gallery Café in London last year.

“[The podcast] seemed a natural progression of the BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! brand,” explained BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! founder, editor and curator Ghislain Pascal.

“Ever since we opened our BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Gallery Café in London last autumn we’ve been having our weekly BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! MEETS with some amazing guests. It seemed silly not to record and share these to a wider audience alongside our other content.”

“We are so lucky to have award-winner podcaster Graeme as our host and producer. He is as passionate as I am about promoting queer culture in a positive light,” Pascal went on.



“Our podcast fills a void about art, queer, culture that you cannot find anywhere else. Since nobody else was doing this I said fuck it let’s do it ourselves. I am so happy with the end result. It’s intelligent and brilliant.



“I am very proud of what we are achieving with BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!” Pascal concluded. “This is a big new step for us, so please listen, follow, share and like. Let’s make this podcast a success.”

You can listen to the BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! podcast here.