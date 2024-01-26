Celebrate the Art of Punk with the UNDERGROUND x Olli Hull Collaboration

Have you been wanting a new pair of unique and daring shoes to stomp your way into your collection? For four decades, Underground England has stood as a subculture champion. Fuelled by a profound love for renegade style, they consistently inject the evergreen bold punk aesthetic into the heart of Britain’s vibrant underground scene. The pioneering brand, renowned for the All gender Creeper and other subculture styles, has now collaborated with Olli Hull, a London-based artist and designer celebrated for crafting unique, wearable art pieces.

UNDERGROUND x Olli Hull Collaboration (Imagery: Provided)

In this collaboration, the timeless Wulfrun Creeper and the rugged 14 Eyelet Steel Cap Ranger Boot have undergone a contemporary transformation. The application of Olli’s distinctive artwork brings a new life to the iconic classics.

The collection

UNDERGROUND x Olli Hull Collaboration (Imagery: Provided)

We really appreciate the story behind this collection, especially the championing of the LGBTQ+ community. Olli shared the inspiration behind the designs, recounting his own journey growing up as a queer individual always feeling somewhat ‘Underground’ and also outside societal norms. Delving into London’s LGBTQ+ community, Olli identified traces of past subcultures and also underground movements that sought to disrupt the status quo and envision a new way of life.

The intent behind these shoes is to celebrate The Underground as Olli perceives it—a pulsating force beneath the mainstream spectacle, yearning for self-expression, championing authenticity, and also promoting positive change. It encompasses Trans Pride marches, Extinction Rebellion protests, covert warehouse raves, as well as the vibrant atmosphere of Dalston Superstore on a Saturday night – a fleeting moment where everyone experiences true freedom.

Each pair is meticulously crafted, with Olli applying the artwork in his London studio, resulting in unique creations. These exclusive pieces are available for pre-order from both the Underground and Olli Hull online stores, embodying a fusion of renegade style and wearable artistry.

