High-summer style starts with bold swimwear and barely-there layers

Salt on skin, sun on fabric, and the slow unravelling of a scorching summer’s day. For Attitude’s July/August fashion shoot, we’re showing off our favourite swimwear through the voyeuristic lens of 70s hedonism.

After a night on the dancefloor comes the heatwave reset; the pensive pause between late-night excess and poolside ease, where tired eyes, sun-warmed skin and post-party haze meet ice-cold drinks and a lazy day by the water. The best antidote to beat the Sunday scaries.

Elias wears shirt by Peregrine, jacket and trousers by Berluti, swim by ES Collection, neclace by A Sinner In Pearls (Image: Attitude/David Reiss) Dejan wears shirts by Dsquared2, trousers by Paul Smith, necklace by A Sinner In Pearls (Image: Attitude/David Reiss) Elias wears trousers by Fendi, swim by ES Collection (Image: Attitude/David Reiss)

Lightweight menswear, breezy layers and just the right hint of sleaze set the mood, while swimwear takes centre stage in bold colours and sleek silhouettes.

Rufskin’s Bari Speedo captures this balance, pairing contrasting blues for a retro-inspired finish. Elsewhere, the Galway highlights the brand’s signature cheeky cut. Finished with chrome D-rings, the design adds a polished edge to a classic poolside silhouette.

Our tip for nailing summer style? Start with swimwear in classic colours, then build around elevated silhouettes and effortless layers to create a high-summer wardrobe made for slow mornings, spontaneous plans and endless days in the sun.

Elias wears jacket by Paul Smith, swim by Rufskin, sunglassses by Tom Ford (Image: Attitude.David Reiss) Dejan wears jeans and sunglasses by Louis Vuitton (Image: Attitude/David Reiss) Elias wears shirt by Diesel, swim by Rufskin, necklace by A Sinner In Pearls (Image: Attitude/David Reiss)

Elias wears hat by Geordie Campbell, vest by Rufskin, swim by Orlebar Brown (Image: Attitude/David Reiss) Dejan wears swim by Rufskin (Image: Attitude/David Reiss) Elias wears swim by PUMP!, sunglasses by Tom Ford (Image: Attitude/David Reiss)

This is an excerpt from Attitude’s July/August 2026 issue.

Credits

Photography: David Reiss | Styling: Joshua Graham | Models: Dejan Obradović and Elias Armando at Next Model Management | Grooming: Charli Avery using MAC Cosmetics, Hair by Sam McKnight, and Skintcare